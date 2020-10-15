Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrubber System Market - By Type, By End-User Industry, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Scrubber System market, which accrued revenue worth 1.22 (USD Billion) in 2019, will register a CAGR of nearly 12.9% during the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Scrubber System market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Introduction



Scrubber systems are varied Type of air pollution control equipment that can be utilized for removing few particles or the gases from exhaust streams from factories. Precisely, they are used for annihilating hazardous substances from industrial exhaust gases before being emitted in atmosphere and thus reduce environmental pollution. These scrubber systems make use of flue gas de-sulfurization process for removing sulfur oxides from the gas. Moreover, the products have the ability to remove nearly ninety-eight percent of sulfur from the flue gases.



Market Growth Dynamics



Rise in the environmental pollution and growing requirement for minimizing VoC or GHG emissions from factories has resulted in demand for scrubber systems. This, in turn, will steer the growth of scrubber system market over the forthcoming years. In addition to this, these systems offer protection to exhaust streams of vessels and factories against particular kind of particles & gases. Apart from this, they help in minimizing the proportion of air pollution and this in turn will drive the market trends.



Moreover, strict legislations enforced by the government for combating air pollution can favorably leverage the expansion of scrubber system industry over the ensuing years. Additionally, large-scale use of scrubber systems in shipping, sea-borne trade, metallurgy, pulp & Vertical, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, mining, and maritime transport sectors will amplify the growth of scrubber system market over the estimated timeline. Factories install these systems to cut labor charges for cleaning as well as reduce time consumption and this has enhanced the product popularity.



Asia Pacific Market To Amass Huge Returns Over 2020-2026



The growth of the market in Asia Pacific over the forecast timespan is due to rise in awareness pertaining to green environment along with presence of established players in the region. Additionally, countries like China and South Korea are slated to be the key regional growth drivers of the market over the years ahead.



Key players influencing the market growth are Nederman Mikropul, Fabritech Engineers, Alfa Laval, Yara Marine, Wartsila, Evoqua, Verantis, DuPont, CECO, Croll Reynold, Fuji Electric, Beltran Technologies, and others.



The global scrubber system market is segmented as follows:



By type:

Dry Scrubber System

Wet Scrubber System

By orientation:

Vertical

Horizontal

By application:

Onshore

Offshore

By end-use industry:

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Chemical

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

