This unified communication and collaboration (UCC) market report evaluates the evolution of silo communications and collaboration solutions into uniform platforms. The report also analyzes each aspect of UCC technologies such as voice-based technology, video-based technology, messaging technology, collaboration technology, and mobility technology. The report addresses important enterprise ROI areas such as application productivity improvements within industry verticals. The report also provides global and regional forecasts for each market segment within the UCC ecosystem through 2025.



UCC combines enterprise communication and collaboration tools into a single interface and management system, removing the siloed and fragmented challenges of previous solutions that otherwise caused many inefficiencies. Communications and collaboration tools assembled together emphasize real-time communication and include voice telephony, instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, content sharing, and social networking. These are combined in a manner in which they are seamless to existing systems such as email, voicemail, calendars, and scheduling.



The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the adoption of remote work on a wide scale, causing virtually the entire employee base of many companies to embrace an employee work-at-home operational framework. The publisher of this report sees this impacting the long-term remote work policies of many companies, precipitating further adoption of UCC platforms and services. We expect that the ongoing impact of pandemic planning will shift businesses strategy to long-term policies that involve remote employee productivity as a core human capital management requirement. This shift will push the UCC market to grow dramatically over the next five to ten years.

Select Report Findings:

The UCC market is poised to reach USD $70.2 billion by 2025

North America will lead the market followed by Asia Pac and Europe

The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the adoption of the UCC market

Video-based UCC platforms will grow the highest CAGR compared to other segments

UCaaS combined with mobility-first convergence will be major driving forces for market growth

The fastest-growing market segment will be SMBs along with remote employees essentially functioning as SMBs

Report Benefits:

Understand UCC technology and anticipated future apps and services

Learn UCC growth factors along within a cloud-based business model context

Identify the regulatory impact that UCC businesses need to consider and comply

Understand how UCC solutions can be applied and used across industry verticals

Identify leading vendor and service provider strategies, solutions, and applications

Exclusive recommendations for the UCC ecosystem including key value chain partners

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Research Objective

1.3 Select Findings



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC)

2.1.1 UCC Architecture

2.1.2 Ambient Communications

2.2 Workplace Communication

2.2.1 Work from Home and Productivity Suite

2.3 UCC Taxonomy

2.3.1 Voice Based Communications

2.3.2 Video Based Communications

2.3.3 Messaging Based Communications

2.3.4 Content Collaboration Technology Platforms

2.3.5 Team Collaboration and Communications

2.4 Enterprise Cost and Benefit Analysis

2.4.1 Determine Critical Elements

2.4.2 Analyse Challenges and Benefits

2.4.3 Develop TCO Models

2.4.4 Vendor Selection Considerations

2.5 Business Model Analysis

2.5.1 Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)

2.5.2 Communication and Collaboration as a Service (CCaaS)

2.5.3 Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

2.5.4 Managed UC Services

2.6 Regulatory Landscape

2.6.1 MiFID II

2.6.2 PECR

2.6.3 GDPR

2.6.4 Dodd-Frank

2.6.5 HIPAA

2.6.6 POPIA

2.6.7 ECT Act

2.6.8 NCA 2003

2.7 COVID 19 Pandemic Impacts

2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges

2.9 Value Chain Analysis

2.9.1 Platform and Infrastructure Providers

2.9.2 Software Solution Providers

2.9.3 Hardware Solution Providers

2.9.4 Service Providers

2.9.5 Technology Providers



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 UCC Technology Evolution

3.2 UCC Technology Analysis

3.2.1 Voice Based Technology

3.2.2 Video Based Technology

3.2.3 Messaging Technology

3.2.4 Content Collaboration Technology

3.2.5 Team Collaboration Technology

3.3 Analysis of Supporting Technologies

3.3.1 Mobility and Mobile First Technology

3.3.2 IoT Technology

3.3.3 AI and Machine Learning

3.3.4 Augmented Reality

3.3.5 WebRTC

3.3.6 VoLTE and Vo5G

3.3.7 SD-WAN

3.3.8 VoIP Access and SIP Trunking

3.3.9 SBC and VDI

3.3.10 Fixed Mobile Convergence

3.4 UCC Application in Industry Verticals

3.4.1 Financial Industry

3.4.2 Office Buildings

3.4.3 Government and Public Sector

3.4.4 Telecom and IT/ITES

3.4.5 Media and Entertainment

3.4.6 Healthcare and Hospitability

3.4.7 Retail and Consumer Electronics

3.4.8 Transportation and Logistics

3.4.9 Education and Research

3.4.10 Energy and Utilities

3.4.11 Manufacturing

3.4.12 Defense and Aerospace



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 8x8 Inc

4.2 ALE (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise)

4.3 Apple

4.4 AT&T

4.5 ATLASSIAN

4.6 Avaya Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corporation)

4.7 Verizon (BlueJeans)

4.8 BT Group

4.9 BigBlueButton

4.10 Cisco Systems Inc.

4.11 Connect Solutions

4.12 ClickMeeting

4.13 Cyber Link (U Meeting)

4.14 DialPad

4.15 Dimension Data

4.16 Evolve IP

4.17 Ericsson-LG Enterprise

4.18 Facebook

4.19 Fuze Inc.

4.20 FreeConference

4.21 Genesys (Permira)

4.22 Google

4.23 Hewlett-Packard

4.24 Huawei Technologies

4.25 IBM Corporation

4.26 IceWarp

4.27 Intrado Corporation (Wes Corporation)

4.28 Line Corporation

4.29 Logitech

4.30 LogMeIn (GoToMeeting)

4.31 Masergy Communications

4.32 Microsoft Corporation

4.33 Mitel Networks Corporation

4.34 NEC Corporation

4.35 Nextiva (UnitedWeb)

4.36 Nokia Networks

4.37 NTT Communications

4.38 Orange Business Services (Orange)

4.39 Poly

4.40 Rakuten Viber

4.41 Revation Systems

4.42 RingCentral Inc.

4.43 Slack

4.44 Star2Star Communications

4.45 Tata Communication

4.46 Telegram

4.47 Telstra Corporation

4.48 Tencent (WeChat)

4.49 Unify (Atos SE)

4.50 Vodafone

4.51 Vonage (Vonage Holdings Corp.)

4.52 Votacall

4.53 Wildix

4.54 Windstream Services

4.55 Yealink

4.56 Zoom



5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2025

5.1 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market 2020 - 2025

5.2 Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market by Solution 2020 - 2025



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Healthcare Service Providers

6.15 Public Safety Solution Providers

6.16 Smart City System Integrators

6.17 Social Media Companies

6.18 Workplace Solution Providers

6.19 Enterprise and Government



