New York, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Call Distributor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817709/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$931.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $273.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Automatic Call Distributor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$273.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$387.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817709/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automatic Call Distributor Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automatic Call Distributor Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automatic Call Distributor Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automatic Call Distributor Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cloud-based (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cloud-based (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cloud-based (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: On-Premises (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: On-Premises (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: On-Premises (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automatic Call Distributor Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Automatic Call Distributor Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 12: United States Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Automatic Call Distributor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Automatic Call Distributor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Automatic Call Distributor Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automatic Call Distributor Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 26: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Automatic Call Distributor Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Automatic Call Distributor Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Automatic Call Distributor Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Automatic Call Distributor:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Automatic Call Distributor Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Russia by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Automatic Call Distributor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Automatic Call Distributor Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 60: Automatic Call Distributor Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Automatic Call Distributor Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Automatic Call Distributor Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Automatic Call Distributor Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automatic Call
Distributor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automatic Call Distributor
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 68: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Automatic Call Distributor Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Automatic Call Distributor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Brazil by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Automatic Call Distributor
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 83: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Automatic Call Distributor
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 86: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: The Middle East Automatic Call Distributor Historic
Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Automatic Call Distributor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Automatic Call Distributor Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Automatic Call Distributor Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Automatic Call Distributor Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Automatic Call Distributor Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Automatic Call Distributor
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Automatic Call Distributor Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Automatic Call Distributor
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Automatic Call Distributor
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Automatic Call Distributor Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Automatic Call Distributor Market in Africa by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Automatic Call Distributor Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817709/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: