This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides an analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this report include V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. The report also covers ADA type including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas from 2020 to 2025.



Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses many technologies and solutions. The V2X market supports many different use cases, applications, and services. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications is a very important aspect of connected vehicle solutions. While V2V communications is largely focused on public and personal safety, supporting technologies and solutions are rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications.



Furthermore, the automobile sector is keenly interested in integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services, which are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions.



It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, we anticipate a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.



Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Impetus for V2V

2.1.2 V2V Technologies

2.1.3 Vehicle to Everything

2.2 Beyond Personal Motor Vehicles

2.2.1 Rail to Everything

2.2.2 Ship to Everything

2.2.3 Airplane to Everything

2.3 Important Technologies

2.3.1 WiFi

2.3.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)

2.3.3 Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)

2.3.4 LTE Direct (LTE-D)

2.3.5 More on Cellular Support of V2X

2.4 Related Technologies and Solutions

2.4.1 Self-Driving and Autonomous Automobiles

2.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems



3.0 V2X Market Drivers

3.1 Commitments to Improving Transportation Systems

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Enterprise

3.2.2 Connected Consumers

3.2.3 Government



4.0 V2X Technology Drivers

4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability

4.1.1 Broadband

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1 Android Auto

4.1.2.2 Windows Embedded Automotive 7

4.1.2.3 Mirrolink

4.1.3 D2D Technologies

4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle

4.2.1 Incident Alerts

4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds

4.2.3 Entertainment

4.2.4 Social Networking

4.2.5 Advertising

4.2.6 Commerce



5.0 V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

5.1 Public Safety

5.2 Insurance

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Retail

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Government

5.8 Education

5.9 Banking



6.0 V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

6.1 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.1.1.1 Audi

6.1.1.2 Daimler

6.1.1.3 BMW

6.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler

6.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.1.1.6 General Motors

6.1.1.7 Honda

6.1.1.8 Hyundai

6.1.1.9 Nissan

6.1.1.10 Toyota

6.2 Software Developers

6.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers

6.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.3.1.1 AT&T

6.3.1.2 Google

6.3.1.3 IBM

6.3.1.4 Intel

6.3.1.5 Verizon

6.3.1.6 Qualcomm

6.3.1.7 Cohda Wireless

6.3.1.8 V2X Network

6.4 Content Providers

6.5 Commerce Companies

6.6 Standardization and Industry Groups

6.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

6.6.2 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

6.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

6.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium

6.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

6.6.6 Federal Communications Commission

6.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance (OAA)

6.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium

6.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration



7.0 V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

7.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2020 - 2025

7.2 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Solutions by Type 2020 - 2025

7.3 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2020 - 2025

7.4 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2020 - 2025

7.5 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2020 - 2025

7.6 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Applications 2020 - 2025

7.7 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Connectivity 2020 - 2025

7.8 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Cellular Communication Technology / Brought in Connectivity 2020 - 2025

7.9 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Non-Cellular Communication Technology / Embedded Connectivity 2020 - 2025

7.10 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety System Segments 2020 - 2025



8.0 Summary and Conclusions



9.0 Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

9.1 LTE

9.2 5G

9.3 Edge Computing

9.4 Connected Vehicle Apps and Content



