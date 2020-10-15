Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.



The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2020 - 2025. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.



The majority of the world's population lives in an urban area and this is projected to grow to 71% by 2050. Global metropolitan areas are facing unprecedented challenges as the pace of urbanization is increasing at a pace that is testing the ability of city planners to meet the current and anticipated needs of its citizens. In addition, the enhanced mobility of modern society has created extreme competition between cities to attract skilled residents, corporations, and related jobs.



Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments to meet these challenges. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, the industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including AI, IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, edge computing, and big data analytics.



Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.



An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.



Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.



Optimizing systems and services for the smart cities market will be an ongoing process. This is because developing a smart city represents an ongoing transformation process in which the correct environment for smart solutions to be efficiently accepted takes shape over a period of decades. Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary.



For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city solutions address the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.



Target Audience:

Municipality vendors

AI and IoT companies

Data analytics companies

ICT infrastructure suppliers

Communication service providers

National, state and local government

Select Report Findings:

AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2025

Significant transportation solution areas include Freight, Traffic, Parking, and Passenger Management

Fastest growing professional services for global smart cities is infrastructure maintenance, reaching $3.6B by 2025

5G, AI, and IoT investment in smart cities market represents 63%, 34%, and 52% for each technology area respectively by 2025

Select Report Benefits:

Smart City forecasts 2020 - 2025

Identify opportunities for ICT vendors

Identify the market drivers for Smart Cities

Understand the technologies supporting Smart Cities

Understand the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution

Companies Mentioned

2020 Imaging

ABB

Accela

Accenture

Aclara

Aclima

Advantech

Aeris Communications

AGT International

Airspan

Airtel

Alibaba

Allegro

Ally

Alstom SA

Altair Semiconductor

Altran

Alvarion

Amazon

Ambience Data

AMCS

AMD

America Movil

Amplia Soluciones SL

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple

Appyparking

Arista Networks Inc.

ARM Holdings

Ascom

Asus

AT&T

Atos

Autogrid

Ayyeka

Azavea

Baidu Inc.

Banyanwater

Barbara IoT

Bentley Systems

Blackberry Ltd

Blyncsy

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Breezometer

Bridj

Broadcom Corporation

BT Group

Calthorpe Analytics

Capgemini

Cavium Inc.

China Mobile

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

CIMCON Lighting

Cisco

Citrix Systems

Cityflo

Citymapper

Civicsmart

Clarity Movement Co.

Cobham Wireless

Colt

Compology

Contus

Cradlepoint

Cubic Corporation

CyanConnode

Dassault Systems

Delta Controls

Dispatchr

Double Map

DOVU

Elichens

Emagin

Emerson Electric Co

Enel

Energyworx

Enevo

ENGIE

Ericsson

Evopark

EZparking

Fathom

Filament

Flamencotech

Flowlabs

Fluentgrid

GE

Getmy Parking

Google

Gridcure

HCL Technologies Ltd

HFCL

Hitachi

Honeywell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Infarm

Inrix

Inspira

Intel

Intelizon Energy

Inventum Technologies

Itron

Johnson Controls

Kapsch Group

Koninklijke Philips NV

KORE Wireless

LG CNS

Libelium

Logic Ladder

Mapillary

Maven Systems

Meter Feeder

Metrotech

Microsoft

Mindteck

Miovision

Mobike

Moovel

Moovit

NEC

Neighborland

Nokia

Nordsense

NTT DATA

One Concern

Oorja On Move

Opendatasoft

Opusone

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic

Parkwhiz

Passport

Phoenix Robotix

Plume Labs

Proclivis Technology Solutions

Purplewifi

QInfra Solutions

Qualcomm Incorporated

Quality Theorem

Rachio

Remix

Ridlr

Rubicon

SAP

Schneider Electric SA

Sentiance

Siemens AG

Sierra Wireless

Sigfox

Signify

Soofa

Spacetime Insight

Spatial Labs, Inc.

Spice Digital

Spot Hero

Stae

Streetlight Data

Swiftly

Takadu

Tantalum

Telefonica

Telensa

Toshiba

Tractebel

Trafi

Transit Labs

Transit Screen

Transloc

Trilliant

Understory

UrbanFootprint

Urbee

Urbiotica (Spain)

Utilidata

Valor Water Analytics

Varentec

Veniam

Veolia

Verizon

Videonetics Technologies

Vodafone

Volocopter

Watersmart

Where Is My Transport

Wipro

Worldsensing SL

Zagster

Zenysis

Zerocycle

ZiFF Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtp4a2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900