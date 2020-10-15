Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, U.S. telemedicine market is expected to grow substantially over the forthcoming and amass USD 25.88 Billion by 2027. Benefits of telemedicine such as reduction in cost of care, better patient engagement, as well as scaling and optimization of health programs are fueling the market growth in the United States.

As per the given report, U.S. telemedicine market is scrutinized based on component type, application spectrum, mode of delivery, and end-user scope. Granular details pertaining to competitive landscape of the market, alongside information about each industry players and their business profile is also mentioned.

Also, emergence of advanced healthcare devices, high investments towards IoHT (Internet of Healthcare Things), and increasing prevalence of COVID-19 infection will provide impetus to the U.S. telemedicine industry expansion. Swift approvals by U.S. regulatory agencies are encouraging foreign players to establish base in the nation, hence stimulating market trends. For instance, in July 2020, DreamTech, an electronic component company from South Korea, declared that it received approval for using its electrocardiogram patch Biosensor 1A in telemedicine.

Innovations and technological advancements in electronic healthcare devices are also likely to influence the U.S. telemedicine market outlook. Citing an instance, MolecuLight Inc., introduced i:X Telemedicine Solution in July 2020, which performs imaging for better detection of bacterial wounds. The solution enables wound care specialist to make informed decision during diagnosis.

Notably, telemedicine has revolutionized the overall healthcare industry in the U.S. The system facilitates patients to have quick access to healthcare providers using various devices. Further, increasing need to maintain social distancing has boosted the need for virtual connection between the patients and the doctors thus, propelling the U.S. telemedicine market growth.

COVID-19 impact

Increasing prevalence of COVID 19 pandemic has created demand for virtual connections. CDC has urged healthcare providers across the country to actively engage with patients in virtual manner. In response to the appeal, several federal health agencies are takins steps for enabling the telemedicine services. The U.S. government extended the services to 62 million beneficiaries in the country. Such initiatives will impel the U.S. telemedicine market remuneration.

Elaborating component terrain

Industry experts cite that software & services segment of U.S. telemedicine market is reckoned to grow substantially over 2020-2027, owing to development of robust, fully-integrated, user-friendly, and low-cost software.

Analyzing application scope

U.S. telemedicine industry share from telestroke application is anticipated to grow modestly over the forecast period. Dearth of treatment facilities in rural areas, ignorance regarding the symptoms of stroke, and limitations of on-site treatment capabilities result in surging stroke-related deaths in the U.S. Potential of telemedicine services in treating stroke patients, in consort with improving patient access and monitoring are fostering the market share.

Other market segmentations

As per mode of delivery, U.S. telemedicine market is classified into telehealth portals & kiosks, virtual, mobile health apps. While the end-user spectrum of the industry is divided into patients, payers, and providers.

