Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw Material, Type (Liquid Applied, Sheet Based), Usage (New Construction, Refurbishment), Application (Building Structure, Roofing, Roadways, Waste & Water Management, Walls), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global waterproofing membranes market size is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.
The demand for waterproofing membranes in APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, is increasing due to economic development, urbanization, and industrialization in these developing regions. The market is growing globally due to the implementation of water and waste management programs. The rising demand for environment-friendly waterproofing membranes provides growth opportunities for manufacturers. However, volatility in raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market. Chemistries used in waterproofing membranes pose risks to the environment and humans, which acts as a restraining factor in this market.
Liquid-applied membrane-type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Waterproofing membranes reduce the ingress of water in a building structure. The liquid-applied membranes segment accounts for the larger share in the global waterproofing membranes market. The demand for these membranes is rising rapidly, owing to their environment-friendly properties and easy applicability. Liquid waterproofing membranes are easy to handle and replace and provide efficient waterproofing and longer lifespan of a building structure.
New construction to be the largest consumer of waterproofing membranes.
Based on usage, the waterproofing membranes market is segmented into new construction and refurbishment. The new construction segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the regulations for new construction, infrastructural developments, industrialization, and urbanization in emerging economies.
Building structure to be the largest consumer of waterproofing membranes.
Building structures are areas excluding roofs and walls such as balconies, basements, foundations, retaining walls, storage rooms, belowground constructions, and others. Building structures are often exposed to stresses such as water exposure, water stresses, groundwater chemical exposures, unequal static forces, temperature variations, biological influences, and others. Waterproofing of these structures provides effective and long-term protection form these exposures and ensure efficient protection of building structures.
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing waterproofing membranes market during the forecast period.
The waterproofing membranes market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The building structures market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry. COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. E.g., the US construction industry relies heavily on imports for materials such as steel, copper, aluminum, stone, and fixtures, especially from China. Logistical constraints, manpower shortages, and government restrictions have forced many of these suppliers of raw materials to close down, hence, disrupting construction activities in the US. Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.
