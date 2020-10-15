Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Membranes Market by Raw Material, Type (Liquid Applied, Sheet Based), Usage (New Construction, Refurbishment), Application (Building Structure, Roofing, Roadways, Waste & Water Management, Walls), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global waterproofing membranes market size is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The demand for waterproofing membranes in APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, is increasing due to economic development, urbanization, and industrialization in these developing regions. The market is growing globally due to the implementation of water and waste management programs. The rising demand for environment-friendly waterproofing membranes provides growth opportunities for manufacturers. However, volatility in raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market. Chemistries used in waterproofing membranes pose risks to the environment and humans, which acts as a restraining factor in this market.



Liquid-applied membrane-type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Waterproofing membranes reduce the ingress of water in a building structure. The liquid-applied membranes segment accounts for the larger share in the global waterproofing membranes market. The demand for these membranes is rising rapidly, owing to their environment-friendly properties and easy applicability. Liquid waterproofing membranes are easy to handle and replace and provide efficient waterproofing and longer lifespan of a building structure.

New construction to be the largest consumer of waterproofing membranes.

Based on usage, the waterproofing membranes market is segmented into new construction and refurbishment. The new construction segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growth can be attributed to the regulations for new construction, infrastructural developments, industrialization, and urbanization in emerging economies.

Building structure to be the largest consumer of waterproofing membranes.

Building structures are areas excluding roofs and walls such as balconies, basements, foundations, retaining walls, storage rooms, belowground constructions, and others. Building structures are often exposed to stresses such as water exposure, water stresses, groundwater chemical exposures, unequal static forces, temperature variations, biological influences, and others. Waterproofing of these structures provides effective and long-term protection form these exposures and ensure efficient protection of building structures.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing waterproofing membranes market during the forecast period.

The waterproofing membranes market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The building structures market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry. COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. E.g., the US construction industry relies heavily on imports for materials such as steel, copper, aluminum, stone, and fixtures, especially from China. Logistical constraints, manpower shortages, and government restrictions have forced many of these suppliers of raw materials to close down, hence, disrupting construction activities in the US. Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Waterproofing Membranes Market

4.2 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Type

4.3 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Usage

4.4 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Application

4.5 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Major Countries

4.6 APAC Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Application and Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Urbanization, Economic Growth, and Infrastructural Developments

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and Efficient Waterproofing Membranes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Potential Health and Environmental Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Interest in Green Roofs to Boost Demand for Waterproofing Membranes

5.2.3.2 Awareness About Potential Water Crisis Encouraging the Implementation of Water Management Programs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain of Waterproofing Membranes

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 End-Users

5.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Waterproofing Membranes Market

5.5.1 COVID-19

5.5.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.5.3 Impact on Application and End-Use Industry Segments

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Global Gdp Trends and Construction Industry Statistics

5.7 Case Study Analysis



6 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Modified Bitumen

6.2.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (Sbs)

6.2.2 Atactic Polypropylene (App)

6.3 PVC

6.4 EPDM

6.5 TPO

6.6 Acrylic

6.7 Polyurea

6.8 Polyurethane

6.9 Others

6.9.1 PMMA

6.9.2 EVA

6.9.3 PE

6.9.3.1 HDPE

6.9.3.2 LDPE



7 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid-Applied Membranes

7.2.1 High Flexibility and Simple Application to Boost Demand for These Membranes

7.2.2 Bituminous Membranes

7.2.3 Elastomeric Membranes

7.2.4 Acrylic Membranes

7.2.5 Polyurethane Membranes

7.2.6 Pmma Membranes

7.2.7 Cementitious Membranes

7.3 Sheet-Based/ Pre-Formed Membranes

7.3.1 Requirement for Roofing, Basement, and Foundation Protection to Drive the Market



8 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Usage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Construction

8.2.1 Infrastructural Developments in Emerging Economies to Boost Consumption in this Segment

8.3 Refurbishment

8.3.1 Aging Infrastructure to Encourage Refurbishment



9 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Roofing

9.2.1 Benefits Provided by Green Roofing Exhibit Huge Untapped Opportunities for Market Growth

9.3 Walls

9.3.1 Necessity of Protection from Weather Conditions to Boost the Market

9.4 Building Structure

9.4.1 Requirement for Below-Ground Structure Protection to Propel the Market

9.4.2 Commercial

9.4.3 Residential

9.5 Waste & Water Management

9.5.1 Waste Management/ Landfills

9.5.1.1 Population Growth to Propel Waste Management Activities

9.5.2 Water Management

9.5.2.1 Rising Need for Water Management Activities to Drive the Market

9.6 Roadways

9.6.1 Bridges

9.6.1.1 Liquid-Applied as Well as Sheet-Based Membranes are Used for Bridge Waterproofing

9.6.2 Highways

9.6.2.1 Use of Waterproofing Membranes Reduces the Risk of Accidents

9.6.3 Tunnels/ Tunnel Liners

9.6.3.1 Modified Bitumen is One of the Membranes Used in Tunnels

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Mining

9.7.2 Agricultural

9.7.3 Industrial



10 Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 APAC

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share, 2019

11.4 Market Ranking

11.4.1 Sika

11.4.2 Tremco

11.4.3 Carlisle Companies

11.4.4 Gcp Applied Technologies

11.4.5 Soprema Group

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Participant

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.8 Business Strategy Excellence

11.9 Winners Vs. Tail Enders

11.9.1 Winners

11.9.2 Tail Enders

11.10 Key Market Developments

11.10.1 Investment & Expansion

11.10.2 Merger & Acquisition

11.10.3 New Product/Technology Launch

11.10.4 Agreement & Partnership



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sika

12.2 Tremco (Rpm International)

12.3 Gcp Applied Technologies

12.4 Carlisle Companies

12.5 Soprema Group

12.6 Johns Manville

12.7 Renolit

12.8 Basf Se

12.9 Fosroc

12.10 Mapei

12.11 Other Companies

12.11.1 Chryso

12.11.2 Elmich

12.11.3 Saint-Gobain Weber

12.11.4 Pidilite

12.11.5 The Dow Chemical Company

12.11.6 Alchimica Building Chemicals

12.11.7 Firestone Building Products Company LLC.

12.11.8 Paul Bauder

12.11.9 Gaf

12.11.10 Schluter Membranes

12.11.11 Henkel Polybit Industries Ltd.

12.11.12 Iko

12.11.13 Copernit

12.11.14 Isomat

12.11.15 Siplast

12.11.16 Henry Company



13 Adjacent/Related Markets

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czc1e1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900