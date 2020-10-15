Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Robotics Market by Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical {Hospital Logistics Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telepresence Robots, Radiotherapy Robots, Others}), by Product, by Application, by End User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 16.5% until 2025. Technology has taken over the healthcare sector with introduction of new innovations like healthcare robots being witnessed. They serve healthcare sector with myriad advantages like enhanced operations and error-free diagnosis and treatment. The governments has now initiated funding in this market to improve the positive outcomes for patients. All these factors are anticipated to drive the market in the coming years, however, the market might face limitations because of its expensiveness, which dissuades the people to move towards automated healthcare robots.



The Global Healthcare Robotics Market is segmented by type, product, application, end-user, company, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into surgical and non-surgical robots. The Surgical robots segment is forecast to account for the largest share in the coming years since they assist in complicated operations, diagnosis and treatment. Based on regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well owing to high usage and demand in the US and Canada.



Leading players of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market include Accuray Inc, Aethon, Inc., Hansen Medical Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Microbot Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Titan Medical Inc, TransEnterix, Inc., etc.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Healthcare Robotics Market based on type, product, application, end-user, company, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Healthcare Robotics Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of healthcare robotics players across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Healthcare Robotics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Healthcare Robotics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Surgical, Non-Surgical {Hospital Logistics Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telepresence Robots, Radiotherapy Robots, Others})

6.2.2. By Product (Da Vinci, Mako System, Sensei X Robotics System, The CorPath System, Cyber Knife, and others)

6.2.3. By Application (General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Orthopedic, Others)

6.2.4. By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Others)

6.2.5. By Company

6.2.6. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North America Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. 8.1.1 By Value

9.3. Market Share & Forecast

9.4. 8.3 Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9.5. China Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

9.6. Market Size & Forecast



10. Middle East and Africa Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. South America Healthcare Robotics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Accuray Inc

14.2.2. Aethon, Inc.

14.2.3. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

14.2.4. Hansen Medical Inc

14.2.5. Intuitive Surgical Inc

14.2.6. Johnson & Johnson

14.2.7. Medrobotics Corporation

14.2.8. Microbot Medical, Inc.

14.2.9. Rewalk Robotics

14.2.10. Smith & Nephew plc

14.2.11. Stryker Corporation

14.2.12. Titan Medical Inc

14.2.13. TransEnterix, Inc.

14.2.14. Varian Medical Systems Inc

14.2.15. Zimmer Biomet



15. Strategic Recommendations



