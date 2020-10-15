Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Commercial Vehicle Telematics Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growing importance of connectivity and safety, advancement in smartphone technology, and high-speed internet connectivity have largely transformed the telematics industry. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating advanced telematics services in all the commercial vehicle categories owing to the system's multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics.

The global commercial vehicle telematics market accounted for $4.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.93 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The global commercial vehicle telematics market is driven by factors such as increasing safety and security regulations, rising disposable income, lower cost of connectivity, and increased market penetration rate of smartphones.



The rising hacking and privacy concerns, and low awareness regarding telematics are some of the factors that are hampering the overall market growth. However, the growing demand for connected cars, increased adoption of telematics in the insurance industry, and the growth of emerging economies such as India and China are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the strategies adopted by the companies are new product launches, business expansions, and partnerships and collaborations. Among all the strategies adopted, partnerships and collaborations and product launches have been the leading choices implemented in the competitive landscape. Geotab, CalAmp, Masternaut, Trimble are some of the leading players in the global commercial vehicle telematics market. The industry landscape is quite competitive because of the large number of players in the market. Therefore, innovation and development have been the key factors for large-scale growth in this market. The manufacturers are expanding their businesses and are also entering into strategic partnerships to increase their customer base and overall global footprint.

Growth Drivers

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Regarding Vehicular and Passenger Safety

Increasing Connectivity in Commercial Vehicles

Increasing Focus on Vehicle Platooning

Market Challenges

Rise in Cyber Threats due to Increased Data

Low Consumer Acceptance in Developing Region

Market Opportunities

Transition from Vehicle Ownership to MaaS

Growing Popularity of Telematics based Insurance and Fleet Management

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the commercial vehicle telematics market?

How is the commercial vehicle telematics market impacted by the introduction of autonomous and connected vehicles?

How are commercial vehicle manufacturers, telematics providers, and other players entering the market?

How are emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G Communication, and the Internet of Things (IoT) driving the growth of the commercial vehicle telematics market?

Which are the major patents filled in the space?

How is the role of government regarding environmental issues and safety changing the landscape of the commercial vehicle telematics industry?

What were the market values of the leading segments and sub-segments of the commercial vehicle telematics market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the commercial vehicle telematics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Telematics Overview

1.1.1.1 Telematics-Based Services

1.1.1.1.1 Information and Navigation

1.1.1.1.2 Safety and Security

1.1.1.1.3 Entertainment

1.1.1.1.4 Remote Diagnostics

1.1.1.2 Evolution of Automotive Telematics

1.1.1.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Insurance

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2.1 5G: The Next Generation of Connectivity

1.1.2.2 Telematics Data Analytics

1.1.2.3 Truck Platooning

1.1.2.4 Emergence of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.3 Ecosystem Participants

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Regarding Vehicular and Passenger Safety

1.2.1.2 Increasing Connectivity in Commercial Vehicles

1.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Vehicle Platooning

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Rise in Cyber Threats due to Increased Data

1.2.2.1.1 Low Consumer Acceptance in Developing Regions

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Transition from Vehicle Ownership to MaaS

1.2.5.2 Growing Popularity of Telematics-based Insurance and Fleet Management

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.1.2 Heavy Trucks

2.1.3 Heavy Buses

2.2 Demand Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics (by Application)

2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Light Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market (by Region)

2.2.2 Heavy Trucks

2.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Heavy Trucks Telematics Market (by Region)

2.2.3 Heavy Buses

2.2.3.1 Demand Analysis of Heavy Buses Telematics Market (by Region)

3 Products

3.1 Products and Specification

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.2 Software

3.2 Demand Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics (by Product)

3.2.1 Hardware

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Hardware Market (by Region)

3.2.2 Software

3.2.2.1 Demand Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Software Market (by Region)

3.3 Demand Analysis of Global Commercial Vehicle Market (by Mode of Sales)

3.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

3.3.2 Aftermarket

3.4 Qualitative Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Connectivity

3.4.1 Cellular-Based CV Telematics Market

3.4.2 3G

3.4.3 4G

3.4.4 Others

3.4.5 Satellite-Based CV Telematics Market

3.5 Qualitative Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Device Type

3.5.1 Hardwired

3.5.2 On-board Device (OBD)

3.5.3 Smartphone

3.5.4 Embedded

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific & Japan



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Trimble Inc.

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2.1 Production Sites

5.2.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.4 R&D and Patent Analysis

5.2.5 Competitive Position

5.2.5.1 Strength of the Company

5.2.5.2 Weakness of the Company

5.3 Geotab

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2.1 Production Sites

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.3.3.1 Product Developments

5.3.4 Corporate Strategies

5.3.4.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.3.5 R&D and Patent Analysis

5.3.6 Competitive Position

5.3.6.1 Strength of the Company

5.3.6.2 Weakness of the Company

5.4 Masternaut Limited.

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.3 Business Strategies

5.4.3.1 Product Developments

5.4.4 Corporate Strategies

5.4.4.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.4.5 Competitive Position

5.4.5.1 Strength of the Company

5.4.5.2 Weakness of the Company

5.5 Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd.

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.3 Competitive Position

5.5.3.1 Strength of the Company

5.5.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.6 Verizon Communications, Inc.

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.3 Business Strategies

5.6.3.1 Product Developments

5.6.4 Corporate Strategies

5.6.4.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.6.5 Competitive Position

5.6.5.1 Strength of the Company

5.6.5.2 Weakness of the Company

5.7 Omnitracs, LLC

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.3 Corporate Strategies

5.7.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.7.4 Competitive Position

5.7.4.1 Strength of the Company

5.7.4.2 Weakness of the Company

5.8 TomTom International BV.

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.3 Business Strategies

5.8.3.1 Product Developments

5.8.4 Competitive Position

5.8.4.1 Strength of the Company

5.8.4.2 Weakness of the Company

5.9 Zonar Systems

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.3 Competitive Position

5.9.3.1 Strength of the Company

5.9.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.10 Qualcomm Inc.

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.3 Competitive Position

5.10.3.1 Strength of the Company

5.10.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.11 Intel Corporation

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.3 Competitive Position

5.11.3.1 Strength of the Company

5.11.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.12 Volkswagen AG

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.3 Corporate Strategies

5.12.3.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.12.4 Competitive Position

5.12.4.1 Strength of the Company

5.12.4.2 Weakness of the Company

5.13 Octo Group S.p.A

5.13.1 Company Overview

5.13.2 Product Portfolio

5.13.3 Global Offices

5.13.4 Business Strategies

5.13.4.1 Product Developments

5.13.4.2 Corporate Strategies

5.13.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint-Ventures

5.13.4.3 Competitive Position

5.13.4.3.1 Strengths

5.13.4.3.2 Weaknesses

5.14 Volvo Trucks

5.14.1 Company Overview

5.14.2 Product Portfolio

5.14.3 Competitive Position

5.14.3.1 Strength of the Company

5.14.3.2 Weakness of the Company

5.15 CalAmp Corp.

5.15.1 Company Overview

5.15.2 Product Portfolio

5.15.3 Business Strategies

5.15.3.1 Product Developments

5.15.4 Corporate Strategies

5.15.4.1 Partnership and Collaboration

5.15.5 Competitive Position

5.15.5.1 Strength of the Company

5.15.5.2 Weakness of the Company

5.16 Other Companies Operating in the Ecosystem

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tuqyyh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900