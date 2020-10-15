TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 12 cents per unit for the month of October. The distribution will be payable on November 6, 2020 to unitholders of record as at October 30, 2020.



