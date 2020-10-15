QAPs™ to support accuracy of Mgen testing workflows



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces its creation, external verification, and registration of new quality assessment products (QAPs™) to help ensure the accuracy of workflows at labs conducting nucleic acid testing for sexually-transmitted Mycoplasma genitalium (Mgen) infections.

Mgen is a small bacteria that causes widespread and persistent infection of the urinary and reproductive tracts in men and women. Mgen infections impact as many as one-in-five sexually-active adults, are a frequent cause of urethral or reproductive tract inflammation, and a cause of infertility. Mgen infections can be treated with antibiotic therapy, although drug-resistant strains are a growing problem.

In spite of its relative ubiquity, testing for Mgen is not widespread. This has been largely due to very limited availability of validated control materials to help ensure the accuracy and reliability of nucleic acid tests for Mgen infections. Mgen is notoriously difficult to culture ex-vivo, making it extremely challenging to create adequate quantities of test workflow quality control materials. Microbix has overcome this challenge and can now supply quantities sufficient to meet expected commercial demand.

Using its expertise and that of collaborators, Microbix has created and is now launching whole-genome and whole-process QAPS for nucleic acid Mgen tests, branded as REDx® M ycoplasma genitalium positive or negative controls and available in a refrigeration-stable liquid vial format. These new Mgen QAPs have achieved their “CE mark” to permit sale across the EU, have been added under Microbix’s U.S. FDA establishment registration, and are targeted to become available in Australia and Canada.

Microbix has created its Mgen QAPs to support laboratory proficiency testing and accreditation, test development or lab training, and clinical lab workflows. External validation of these products has been completed with multiple well-recognized makers of nucleic acid tests for Mgen infections and multiple international laboratory proficiency testing and accreditation organizations.

As for all Microbix’s QAPs, the Mgen-test variants are designed to provide support for quality management systems regardless of what specific tests are in use and additional to whatever on-board controls are used within particular tests. As such they supplement accuracy without risk to patients. Ordering enquiries should be directed to Microbix or its distributors: Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution S.p.A., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, and R-Biopharm AG.

Microbix believes these Mgen products are complimentary to its QAPs for high-risk variants of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). With Mgen and HPV QAPs (that support testing workflows for HPV types 16, 18 and 45), Microbix has a growing line of products to support testing for sexually-transmitted infections. Microbix remains committed to continuing to build its portfolio of innovative, proprietary, and branded QAPs – currently focused within the respiratory and sexually-transmitted segments of infectious disease.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 80 skilled employees and sales of approximately $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 20 countries, distributed by Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution S.p.A., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, and R-Biopharm AG. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is publicly-traded on the TSX and OTCQB, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, references to new products or their utility, regulatory paths and authorities, discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its current or future products, development projects such as those that may be referenced herein, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix filings.

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie, CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig, Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2020 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, Kinlytic®, QAPs™, and REDx™ Controls are trademarks of the Company