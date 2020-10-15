Operating Income for the year increased by $ 35.6 million, over 30 % from prior year , despite weather that was 8% warmer than prior year, which led to a 3.5% decrease in volumes .

Gross Profit for the fourth fiscal quarter increased by $13.5 million, or 10%.

Retail customer growth of 3 % over prior year .

Tank Exchange sale locations now exceed 59,000, up over 4,000 from prior year, leading to 14% growth in volumes.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal year and fourth quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Despite significant economic and operational uncertainties in the US, the Company produced exceptionally strong results through the end of fiscal 2020, leading to a $35.6 million increase in operating income, or 32% growth over the prior year and set a foundation for continued growth in fiscal 2021. Due to warmer winter weather and the slowdown in the economy, the gallons of propane sold for the year were 873.5 million, compared to 904.8 million last year. However, these decreases were partially offset by continued increase residential demand resulting from 3% retail customer growth as the Company continues to aggressively seek market share. Additionally, Blue Rhino sales locations increased over 8%. Margin per gallon for the year was 7.0¢, or 9% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product placement, sound supply chain logistics strategies and lower wholesale propane prices. Overall, the increase in margin and increases in tank exchange volumes and customer growth were partially offset by decreased industrial and commercial sales volumes due to the slowdown of the economy. This has resulted in an increase in gross margin dollars of $36.4 million. Operating expenses increased due to the growth of new customers, but also included a $17.3 million reserve for bad debt related to Bridger, a non-core acquisition that has now been divested. Additionally, the $35.6 million growth in operating income was complimented by a $38.4 million, or 35.3%, decrease in capital expenditures as the Company focused on the utilization of existing assets and negotiated lower steel prices.

The Company has numerous initiatives underway to increase efficiency and profitability, these initiatives helped to produce strong results in 4Q and enable continued high performance in the areas of growth and operational expense management. Strong execution by a leaner and more agile workforce of essential workers is driving high performance throughout the company, both in the field and in corporate locations. Successful transition of essential workers from a corporate work-place to a technology centric work-from-home environment decreased various general and administrative expenses as well as travel expense throughout the Company. Lastly, our continued commitment to safely serving our over 700 thousand customers while adapting to the ever-changing circumstances and new operating protocols to help protect the health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority.

For the fiscal year, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $82.5 million, or $0.84 per common unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $64.2 million, or $0.65 per common unit. For the quarter, the net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $70.0 million, or $0.71 per common unit, compared to prior year’s fourth quarter net loss of $71.0 million, or $0.72 per common unit.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by over $35 million, or 15%, compared to prior year. For the fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million compared to $4.0 million in last year’s quarter resulting from the previously discussed initiatives.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due 2020. Additionally, as the Company continues to evaluate options to address its leverage, the Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com









FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS July 31, 2020 July 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $95,759 and $0 of restricted cash at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively) $ 333,761 $ 11,054 Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $103,703 and $106,145 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively) 101,438 107,596 Inventories 72,664 80,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,944 42,275 Total Current Assets 543,807 241,379 Property, plant and equipment, net 591,042 596,723 Goodwill, net 247,195 247,195 Intangible assets, net 104,049 108,557 Operating lease right-of-use asset 107,349 - Other assets, net 74,748 69,105 Total Assets $ 1,668,190 $ 1,262,959 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 33,944 $ 33,364 Short-term borrowings - 43,000 Collateralized note payable - 62,000 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 859,095 631,756 Current operating lease liabilities 29,345 - Other current liabilities 167,466 138,237 Total Current Liabilities 1,089,850 908,357 Long-term debt 1,646,396 1,457,004 Operating lease liabilities 89,022 - Other liabilities 51,190 36,536 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019) (1,126,452 ) (1,046,245 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019) (71,287 ) (70,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,303 ) (14,512 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit (1,200,042 ) (1,131,233 ) Noncontrolling interest (8,226 ) (7,705 ) Total Partners' Deficit (1,208,268 ) (1,138,938 ) Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $ 1,668,190 $ 1,262,959 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.



