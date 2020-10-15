Today, October 15th, Reykjavik Energy (OR; Orkuveita Reykjavikur) concluded an offering of a new Green Bond series OR231023 GB, the first non-indexed Green Bond issued in Iceland.

The bonds pay a fixed interest rate of 2.8% and have a final maturity on October 23rd, 2023.

Bonds in the amount of ISK 3,000m nominal were sold to investors.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR. The Green Bond series will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland Sustainable Bond market.

