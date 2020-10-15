Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Plant Boiler Market by Type (Pulverized Coal Towers, CFB, Others), Capacity (&lessThan;400 MW, 400-800 MW, =800 MW), Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra-supercritical), Fuel Type (Coal, Gas, Oil), and Region- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power plant boiler market is estimated to grow from USD 18.1 billion in 2020 to USD 22.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity and rapid industrialization. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The abundant availability of coal drives the demand for coal-based power plant boilers.



The circulating fluidized bed boilers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing of the power plant boiler market, by type, during the forecast period.



The growth of the CFB boiler segment is driven by the increasing demand from power plant owners to use multiple fuels in CFB boilers. These boilers deliver high efficiency and reliability with reduced emissions and pollutants. In addition, it also provides leverage to use lower rank coals, even for ultra-supercritical plant designs. Some examples for CFB boiler power plants are Tauron 460 MWe supercritical CFB power plant boiler in Lagisza (Poland) and CLECO's Brame Energy Center in the US.



Asia Pacific: The fastest market for power plant boiler.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for the power plant boiler market. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments taking place in the region offer growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific power plant boiler market. According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the world, experiencing continued economic growth.



According to the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), installed power generation capacity until December 2018 was 413,024 MW (Conventional: 3,44002 MW and Renewable: 69,022 MW), and the country has targeted adding 1,87,821 MW (Renewable: 43%, Conventional: 57%) by March 2022. In addition, the electricity generation capacity is expected to increase up to 800 GW by 2032 to fulfill the increasing demand of customers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Power Plant Boiler Market

4.2 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Region

4.3 Power Plant Boiler Market in Asia-Pacific, by Fuel Type & Country

4.4 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Type

4.5 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Technology

4.6 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Fuel Type

4.7 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Capacity



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer'S Business

5.3 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.4 Road to Recovery

5.5 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6 Market Dynamics

5.6.1 Drivers

5.6.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity

5.6.1.2 Rising Consumption of Clean Fossil Fuel

5.6.2 Restraints

5.6.2.1 High Capital Requirement to Install Power Plant Boilers

5.6.2.2 Growth of Renewable Energy Sources for Power Generation

5.6.3 Opportunities

5.6.3.1 Upgrading Aging Power Plant Boiler Infrastructure

5.6.3.2 Technological Advancements and Demand for Compact Designs

5.6.4 Challenges

5.6.4.1 Boiler Efficiency and Steam Quality

5.6.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Power Plant Boiler Market

5.7 Average Selling Price Trend

5.8 Supply Chain Overview

5.8.1 Key Influencers

5.8.1.1 Raw Material Providers

5.8.1.2 Equipment Manufacturers

5.8.1.3 End-users

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Increased Efficiency and Reduced Emissions at 2 Power Plants in Turkey

5.1 Market Map



6 Scenario Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.3 Realistic Scenario

6.4 Pessimistic Scenario



7 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pulverized Coal Towers

7.2.1 Advancements in Combustion Technologies to Drive Market

7.3 Circulating Fluidized Bed (Cfb) Boilers

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Fuel Flexibility Driving Market

7.4 Other Boilers



8 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 &lessThan;400 Mw

8.2.1 Increasing Investments to Increase Power Plant Efficiency

8.3 400-800 Mw

8.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Supercritical Power Plant Boilers for Retrofitting Aging Power Plant Boilers

8.4 ?800 Mw

8.4.1 Rise in Deployment of ?800-Mw Capacity Boilers



9 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Subcritical

9.2.1 Potential Demand for Subcritical Technology in APAC Countries

9.3 Supercritical

9.3.1 Upgradation of Aging Infrastructure by Shifting from Subcritical to Supercritical Technology

9.4 Ultra-Supercritical

9.4.1 Improved Thermal Efficiency Fueling Market for Ultra-Supercritical Technology



10 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Fuel Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Coal Based

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Power Generation in APAC

10.3 Gas Based

10.3.1 Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Power Generation

10.4 Oil Based

10.4.1 High Availability of Crude Oil Reserves in the Middle East to Drive Market Growth

10.5 Other Fuel Based



11 Power Plant Boiler Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 South & Central America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.4 Industry Concentration, 2019

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 Contracts & Agreements

12.5.2 Investments & Expansions

12.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliance, Joint Ventures, and Investments & Expansions

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix to Definitions and Methodology

12.6.1 Stars

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Participants

12.7 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

12.8 Winners Vs. Tail Enders

12.8.1 Winners

12.8.2 Tail Enders



13 Company Profiles

13.1 General Electric

13.2 Siemens

13.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

13.4 Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

13.5 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

13.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.7 Ihi Corporation

13.8 John Wood Group plc

13.9 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

13.10 Sofinter Group

13.11 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

13.12 Thermax Limited

13.13 Andritz Group

13.14 Valmet

13.15 Harbin Electric Corporation

13.16 Jfe Engineering Corporation

13.17 Zhengzhou Boiler Co. Ltd.

13.18 Rentech Boiler

13.19 Shanghai Electric Power Co. Ltd.

13.20 Pjsc Krasny Kotelshchik



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details

