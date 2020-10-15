Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Terminated Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Pre-Terminated Systems Market accounted for $2.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.94 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.



Increasing the establishment of data centres and rising demand for network reliability and transmission bandwidth are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high implementation cost is hampering the growth of the market.



Pre-terminated systems consist of multiple components with pulling grips installed over connector at one end and are already ready to be plugged in and all these components are tested, qualified, and ready to plug-and-play in the network. Pre-terminated components help to manage and reduce costly field termination and testing time.



Based on the end-user, the enterprises & data centres segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these system solutions are used to provide a plug-and-play solution for links between switches, servers, patch panels, and zone distribution areas in data centres. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to a large number of manufacturers and well-established players focusing on the development of new technology in network cabling systems.



Some of the key players profiled in the Pre-Terminated Systems Market include Legrand SA, Connectix Cabling System, The Siemon Company, ComCore Connexions, Schneider Electric, Panduit Corp., Optical Cable Corporation, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Nexans SA, Leviton Network Solutions, HUBER+SUHNER AG, Comnen Technology Co. Ltd., The Cabling Company, Optec Technology Limited, CABLExpress Corporation, belden Inc., Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Corning Incorporated, and HellermannTyton PLC.



Components Covered:

Cables

Connectors

Pigtails

Patch Cords

Fiber Enclosures

Cassette Modules

Adapter Plates (Brackets)

Patch Panels

Services Covered:

Post Installation

Installation

Design & Engineering

End-users Covered:

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Enterprises & Data Centres

Energy & Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Other End-users

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Pre-Terminated Systems Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cables

5.2.1 Fiber

5.2.2 Copper

5.3 Connectors

5.3.1 Multi-fiber Termination Push-on (MTP) Connectors

5.3.2 Multi-fiber Push On (MPO) Connectors

5.3.3 LC Connectors

5.4 Pigtails

5.5 Patch Cords

5.6 Fiber Enclosures

5.7 Cassette Modules

5.8 Adapter Plates (Brackets)

5.9 Patch Panels



6 Global Pre-Terminated Systems Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Post Installation

6.3 Installation

6.4 Design & Engineering



7 Global Pre-Terminated Systems Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail

7.3 Media & Entertainment

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.6 Government & Defense

7.7 Enterprises & Data Centers

7.8 Energy & Utilities

7.9 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

7.10 Other End-users

7.10.1 Residential

7.10.2 Healthcare



8 Global Pre-Terminated Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Legrand SA

10.2 Connectix Cabling System

10.3 The Siemon Company

10.4 ComCore Connexions

10.5 Schneider Electric

10.6 Panduit Corp.

10.7 Optical Cable Corporation

10.8 CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

10.9 Nexans SA

10.10 Leviton Network Solutions

10.11 HUBER+SUHNER AG

10.12 Comnen Technology Co. Ltd.

10.13 The Cabling Company

10.14 Optec Technology Limited

10.15 CABLExpress Corporation

10.16 Belden Inc.

10.17 Amphenol Corporation

10.18 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.19 Corning Incorporated

10.20 HellermannTyton PLC



