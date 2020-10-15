Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Photography - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Computational Photography Market accounted for $10.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.
Increased adoption of computational photography in smartphone cameras, rising disposable incomes and enhanced standard of living are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and manufacturing costs of computational camera modules is restraining the market growth.
Computational photography is the process of capturing digital image and applies various processing techniques that use digital computation instead of optical processes. The computational photography is done using digital cameras and especially through smartphones that includes automated settings for making better point-and-shoot abilities. It uses image processing algorithms to improve images by reducing motion blur and also adds simulated depth of field and refining colours, contrast, and light range.
Based on offering, the hardware (camera module) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the use of AI-based advanced cameras and the growing demand for arrays of cameras in a single product. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Countries in APAC such as China and Taiwan are leading this region in terms of leading smartphone manufacturers. Advancements in standalone camera segment in Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to drive computational photography market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Computational Photography Market include Adobe, Affinity Media, Algolux, Almalence, Apple, Canon, Corephotonics, DXO Labs, HTC, Leica Camera AG, Light, Microsoft, Nikon, NVIDIA, on Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Raytrix, Samsung Electronics, Sony and Xperi.
Types Covered:
Offerings Covered:
Channels Covered:
Products Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
End-users Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End-user Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Computational Photography Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 16-Lens Cameras
5.3 Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras
6 Global Computational Photography Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware (Camera Modules)
6.3 Software
7 Global Computational Photography Market, By Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distributor
7.3 Direct Sales
8 Global Computational Photography Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Laptops
8.3 Machine Vision Cameras
8.4 Smartphone Cameras
8.5 Standalone Cameras
9 Global Computational Photography Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Computational Speckle Imaging
9.3 Defocus Matting
9.4 Fourier Ptychography
9.5 Lensless Imaging
9.6 Motion Magnification
9.7 Multi-Modal Imaging
9.8 Ptychography
9.9 Tone Mapping
10 Global Computational Photography Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 3D Imaging
10.3 Augmented Reality
10.4 Feature Detection
10.5 Geometry/ Material Recovery, and Reflection
10.6 Image Based Relighting
10.7 Image Deblurring/ Refocusing
10.8 Image Enhancement
10.9 Mixed Reality
10.10 Virtual Reality
11 Global Computational Photography Market, By End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Centers
11.3 Laboratories
11.4 Healthcare
12 Global Computational Photography Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launches
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Adobe
14.2 Affinity Media
14.3 Algolux
14.4 Almalence
14.5 Apple
14.6 Canon
14.7 Corephotonics
14.8 DXO Labs
14.9 HTC
14.10 Leica Camera Ag
14.11 Light
14.12 Microsoft
14.13 Nikon
14.14 NVIDIA
14.15 on Semiconductor
14.16 Qualcomm Technologies
14.17 Raytrix
14.18 Samsung Electronics
14.19 Sony
14.20 Xperi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sn9ln
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: