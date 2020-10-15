TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, announce that each of the conditions to the take-over bid made by the Offeror for the common shares of Dealnet (“Common Shares”) for $0.16 in cash per Common Share (the “Offer”) was satisfied by the initial expiry time of the Offer. At the initial expiry time, 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) (the “Deposited Shares”) were deposited to the Offer and have now been taken up by the Offeror. The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $33,618,630.08. Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owned or controlled 155,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately after taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owns or controls 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).



The Offeror is also announcing the extension of the Offer until October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (“Extended Expiry Time”) in accordance with applicable securities laws, and in order to allow remaining shareholders who have not yet tendered the opportunity to realize the significant 93% premium (to the 90-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) for the period ending August 21, 2020).

“We would like to thank all of the Dealnet shareholders who have already taken advantage of this opportunity to realize immediate value and tendered their shares. We are pleased to have taken up over 74% of Dealnet’s shares,” said Lawrence Krimker, CEO of The Simply Group.

The Offer is being extended for the statutory mandatory extension period of 10 days to October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) so that shareholders who have not yet tendered their Common Shares will have the opportunity to tender to the Offer.

The remaining shareholders who have yet to tender their Common Shares can still receive the 93% premium (to the 90-day VWAP of the Common Shares on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020) so long as they act now to ensure their Common Shares are deposited in advance of the Extended Expiry Time. Some financial intermediaries may impose earlier deadlines and shareholders are encouraged to submit instructions well in advance of the deadline.

The purpose of the Offer is to enable the Offeror to acquire, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Offeror intends to acquire any Common Shares not deposited under the Offer through a subsequent acquisition transaction. The exact timing and details of any such transaction will depend upon a number of factors. Although the Offeror intends to propose a subsequent acquisition transaction generally on terms similar to the Offer, it is possible that such a transaction may not be proposed, may be delayed or abandoned or may be proposed on different terms. Accordingly, the Offeror reserves the right not to propose a subsequent acquisition transaction, or to propose a subsequent acquisition transaction on terms other than those of the Offer.

Advisors

Dealnet has engaged Goodmans LLP as its legal advisor, Origin Merchant Partners as its financial advisor and Longview Communications & Public Affairs as its strategic communications advisor in connection with the Offer.

The Offeror has engaged Stikeman Elliott LLP as its legal advisor and Raymond James Ltd. as its financial advisor in connection with the Offer. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as information agent and depository.

Information on Depositing Your Common Shares

The Offeror has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as depositary and information agent (the “Depositary and Information Agent”) for the Offer. Shareholders can obtain copies of the take-over bid circular and related Offer materials at no charge from the Depositary and Information Agent.

For additional information, Shareholders can contact the Depositary and Information Agent toll free in North America at 1-866-851-3214 or call collect outside North America at 416-867-2272 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com .

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is the parent company of subsidiaries operating in two market segments, consumer finance and call centre. The Company operates in the consumer finance segment in Canada through EcoHome Financial Inc. (“EcoHome”) and its call centre segment under the One Contact banner (“One Contact”). Dealnet’s head office is located at 130 King Street West, Suite 501, Toronto, ON M5X 1C7.

EcoHome is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. EcoHome develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. Through a dealer network, EcoHome underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.

One Contact offers customer support services to both EcoHome and third-party institutions across Canada and the U.S.

For additional information please visit www.sedar.com .

About Simply Group

With more than $1.25 billion in assets under management, Simply Group (mysimplygroup.com) provides industry leading, high-efficiency, home comfort equipment and financing solutions to customers, to modernize their residential, commercial and industrial properties. Simply Group knows that its people are its greatest asset and is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified since 2016. In 2020, Simply Group was named Best Business of the Year by the Canadian SME National Business Awards.

The Offeror is located at 2225 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 800, North York, ON M2J 5C2.

