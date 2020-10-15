Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "West African Startup Decade Report (2010-2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last decade, increasing Internet penetration has given rise to Internet entrepreneurs who are using technology and the Internet to address local challenges. In 2010, except for Nigeria and Cape Verde with 11.5% and 30%, respectively, less than 10% of the West African population was using the Internet. Worthy of note is that as of 2010, Cape Verde's population was just 490,000.



As of 2017, most countries in the West African Region had over 10% of their population using the Internet; however, today, the region's Internet penetration figures tell a different story. And with this increase comes a rise in Internet entrepreneurship, with Nigeria - the biggest and most populous nation in the region - providing most of the entrepreneurs.



The West African Startup Decade Report is an in-depth analysis of the funding activities of Internet startups in the region between 2010 and 2019. It breaks down founders by their experience and education, and considers industries the startups belong to as well as interested investors, among others.



The report also breaks down founders by gender, experience, education, and origin, while also exploring the relationship between the number of founders and amount raised. Origin of investors and the industries they invested in and the investment deals they participated in were also considered.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key findings



2. West African market overview

Key factors driving tech adoption in West Africa

Country overview

3. Funding activities

Overview

Industries

Accelerated and non-accelerated MWAS

Defunct MWAS

MWAS that IPOed

4. Founders

Founder spotlight

Founder count

Gender

Experience

Education

Origin

5. Investors

Overview

Distribution by continent

Investor spotlight

Distribution by country

6. Featured startups

Companies Mentioned



