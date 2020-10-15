Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids` Food and Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kids` Food and Beverages estimated at US$104.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Kids` Food and Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Kids' Food and Beverages - A Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Developed Markets to Remain Strong
  • Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
  • India & China: Potential Untapped Markets
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Kids' Food and Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Kids' Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
  • Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
  • Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale
  • Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods: Reinvigorating Market Growth
  • Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence
  • Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products
  • Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents' Purchasing Decisions
  • RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes Well for Market Penetration
  • Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and Change4Life Campaigns
  • Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children
  • Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking
  • Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World
  • Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key
  • Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence
  • Advertising: A Major Prerequisite
  • Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product Endorsements
  • Marketing Strategies for Children's Food and Beverages
  • Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
  • Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver
  • Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies
  • Commercially Prepared Kids' Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
  • Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions
  • Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth
  • 'Feel Good' Factor will Drive Future Growth
  • Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients
  • Market Trends by Sector
  • Frozen Desserts
  • Bakery Products
  • Snack Foods
  • Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains
  • Dairy Products
  • Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue
  • Obesity Statistics - A Glance
  • Fighting Obesity with Fibers
  • Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids
  • Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles
  • Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand
  • Online Sales Expand Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Kids` Food and Beverages Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Kids` Food and Beverages Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
  • Kids` Food and Beverages Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

