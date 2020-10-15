Dublin, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids` Food and Beverages - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kids` Food and Beverages estimated at US$104.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$147.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Kids` Food and Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



