TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax 9483, a light-curable conformal coating with secondary ambient moisture-cure capability for shadow areas on PCBs, has successfully completed the rigorous qualification testing to Military Specification MIL-I-46058. This UL94 and UL746-E recognized dual-cure coating has also been approved to the IPC-CC-830B standard and is in full compliance with RoHS2 Directives 2015/863/EU.



In order to obtain this specification, the coating was subjected to a range of comprehensive testing criteria and met or exceeded those standards, including curing time and temperature, appearance, thermal shock, and moisture resistance.

Along with this new certification, an independent reliability study was performed on 9483 and compared to a leading, competitive dual-cure conformal coating. The results indicate that the Dymax material outperformed the competitive product in a number of areas including comparable or superior performance on circuit boards through typical thermal cycling and heat/humidity reliability testing. A separate chemical resistance study against 7 common fluids used in the automotive industry was also done on the coating. Download a copy of the results at https://go.dymax.com/dual-cure-9483

9483 cures tack-free in seconds upon UV/Visible light exposure, exhibits excellent corrosion and chemical resistance, and features superior thermal cycling properties. The product is ideal for conformal coating of rigid and flexible printed circuit boards, sensors, control modules, and miscellaneous components found in automotive, military, white goods, consumer hand-held devices, and aerospace and defense applications.

About Dymax Corporation

