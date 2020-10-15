PURCHASE, NY, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release third-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2684889. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry.

The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/



A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

