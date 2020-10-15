Toronto, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK:BLFE) announced today the launch of their new antimicrobial air filter technology.



BioLife Antimicrobial Air Filters provide consumers with the ability to help sanitize the air in their homes or workspaces, while providing continuous, long-lasting protection for months. The fabric-based BioLife Antimicrobial Copper Air Filter utilizes the company’s proprietary Mfusion Technology.

Mfusion Technology infuses copper metal ions into every sub-bundle of the fabric filter, resulting in natural protection against bacteria and germs, which normally thrive when circulating in an enclosed room, or building. The fabric helps to block out airborne particles, while any germs or viruses which are trapped in the filter fabric will come in contact with the copper ions and become deactivated over time.

Mfusion Technology leverages the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of bacteria, fungi and viruses. Historically copper has been utilized for its ability to eliminate bad smelling odors and purify drinking water.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

