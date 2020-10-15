DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based omni-channel social selling and distribution company, today announced that its DSD Division has added one of the most sought-after new brands in the US, ZenWTR, to its portfolio and is on track to record double-digit organic growth in 2020 over 2019.



Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, said, “The NewAge Direct-Store-Distribution (DSD) division, under the exceptional leadership of Josh Hillegass, is having one of its highest performing years on record. The Division experienced significant disruption earlier in the year due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of the majority of its foodservice and on-premise customers. Despite that obstacle and numerous complexities with the traditional grocery and convenience retailers, the group has offset those impacts to deliver record performance so far in 2020.”

NewAge has been awarded the exclusive distribution rights in its market area for ZenWTR. Every bottle of ZenWTR is made from 100% recycled, Certified Ocean-Bound plastic sourced from coastal environments. The brand is vapor distilled, has a 9.5pH alkalinity level, and is infused with electrolytes for superior hydration and minerals for a pure, clean, and crisp taste.

As part of the launch, NewAge will be providing special blitz programs and incentives, along with multiple in-market activities to drive increased availability, awareness, and consumer trial. The model that NewAge is employing is consistent with what it has been doing with many of its long-standing partners like Sparkling Ice, Jarritos, and others that are recently experiencing record growth.

“We continue to see milestones eclipsed month after month, from some of our longest standing partners who are achieving record sales heights,” said Josh Hillegass, President of NewAge’s DSD Division. “The addition of new brands, such as ZenWTR, has further strengthened our already amazing catalog of brands. Our incredible team continues to manage through these challenging times and I am impressed each and every day with the drive, loyalty and the continued dedication of all of our associates. We are thrilled with the direction of this company and look forward to an exciting future full of great success.”

NewAge’s DSD Division is one of the largest and fastest growing independent distributors in the country. The DSD Division has grown consistently for more than 10 years with three main segments including Salty-Snack distribution, non-alcoholic beverage distribution, and Beer & Spirits distribution, with dedicated routes and teams for each.

About NewAge , Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company. The Company differentiates with its omni-channel route to market with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and other channels across more than 75 countries worldwide when combined with ARIIX. NewAge markets a portfolio of efficacious healthy functional brands in three category platforms including Health & Wellness, Healthy Appearance, and Nutritional Performance. The Company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, and a number of other individual brand websites.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition, the acquisition of ARIIX, the continued growth at the DSD Division, the continued distribution of certain products, statements about the benefit of the ARIIX transaction, and the extent and duration of COVID-19 on its business. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company’s operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

