CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today its participation during the following leading scientific conferences: American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week Reimagined 2020, 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) digital event, and the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual experience, featuring OnDemand oral presentations on apabetalone.



Through participation at leading industry events, the Company continues to highlight apabetalone and its ability to regulate multiple biological pathways that underlie chronic disease, as well as presenting new research related to COVID-19. Further details of the presentations are outlined below, and the posters may be found HERE, when available.

ASN Kidney Week, October 22-25, 2020

Oral Presentation by Dr. Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, MD, MPH, PhD, Professor and Chief, Division of Nephrology, Hypertension, and Kidney Transplantation, University of California Irvine, California, USA: Effect of Apabetalone on Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in Patients with CKD, Diabetes, and Recent Acute Coronary Syndrome: Results from the BETonMACE Trial

º Results of new data analysis in the chronic kidney disease (CKD) pre-specified subpopulation of BETonMACE will be presented, demonstrating reduced cardiovascular risk in those treated with apabetalone

º Presentation will examine the role of apabetalone in inhibiting alkaline phosphatase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) and CKD, presenting data generated from cell culture models and clinical samples



Note: ePoster Sessions will be made available OnDemand on the ASN Kidney Week Reimagined platform HERE commencing on October 22, 2020 at 10:00 am EDT and will be available through to December 4, 2020.

CTAD, November 4-7, 2020

Poster Presentation: The epigenetic BET protein inhibitor apabetalone counters brain endothelial activation and monocyte adhesion

º Interactions between endothelial cells and monocytes in the brain contribute to the development and progression of vascular dementia, the presentation will provide insights into the role of apabetalone treatment in regulating these interactions

Note: Poster presentations will be made available to conference registrants on the CTAD 2020 digital platform beginning November 4, 2020.

AHA Scientific Sessions, November 13-17, 2020

Oral Presentation: BET Protein Inhibitor Apabetalone Suppresses Inflammatory Hyperactivation of Monocytes from Patients with Cardiovascular Disease and Type 2 Diabetes

º Presentation will discuss the important role of macrophage hyperactivation in driving CVD in diabetic patients and demonstrate apabetalone’s reduction of maladaptive gene expression in these cells

º New data will be presented showing apabetalone treatment reduces expression of the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor that is essential for SARS-CoV-2 viral entry, in human cell lines

º A new post-hoc analysis of BETonMACE will be presented examining the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) events to enrolled patients according to their concomitant insulin treatment

Note: OnDemand sessions will be available for viewing on the AHA Scientific Session’s virtual platform HERE on November 13, 2020 at 9:00 am CDT and will be available on the virtual platform through to November 17, 2020.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

