SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, has launched a new virtual series called ‘Other Art Cities’ showcasing artists based in cities across the globe with growing arts communities. The first collection in this new feature is dedicated to Detroit, Mich., spotlighting some of the city’s most talented emerging artists. ‘Other Art Cities: Detroit’ is currently featured on the newly launched Online Studios, the Fair’s virtual art buying experience. Additional collections will launch in the coming months, showcasing emerging and independent artists from Montreal, Oakland and Adelaide, among others.



Each city in this series is home to an array of diverse local talent who are putting their artist community on the map by creating interesting works across many different mediums. ‘Other Art Cities’ program will also include artist interviews and will highlight new artists each week, encouraging art buyers to discover innovators within local arts communities that are creating inspiring work.

“We’re continuing to innovate at The Other Art Fair with new initiatives that will engage our community online. The launch of ‘Other Art Cities’ program will provide even more opportunity for artists and art buyers alike, while shining a light on these vibrant emerging arts communities,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Every year we seek new cities to add to our fair lineup. This transition to the digital space provides the perfect opportunity for us to showcase talents in cities where we have yet to host a physical fair. Detroit has been on our radar for a while and we’ve seen a bustling art scene burgeoning there. With the launch of Online Studios, we’re now able to offer a platform for these emerging artists to show and sell their works while in-person events continue to be halted.”

To learn more about ‘Other Art Cities’ and The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios, visit The Other Art Fair .

