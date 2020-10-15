TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Arizona for the development and commercialization of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Pharmather will seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of an investigational new drug (“IND”) application to conduct a Phase II clinical study this year.



“We are very pleased to have an exclusive license agreement in place with the University of Arizona to allow Pharmather to advance the clinical program of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, specifically targeting levodopa-induced dyskinesia, a significant clinical unmet need,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmather. “With promising results in preclinical models and in Parkinson’s disease patients, we aim to expeditiously advance the ketamine program in Parkinson’s disease to reduce dyskinesia associated with levodopa therapy with plans for expansion to treat depression and pain associated with Parkinson’s disease and other motor disorders that are prevalent in Multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease, ultimately creating a unique pharmaceutical-based ketamine franchise.”

Promising Results with Ketamine in Parkinson’s Disease

Ketamine is an FDA-approved drug with a known safety profile. Prior clinical reports suggest that low-dose ketamine infusions are well tolerated and can improve pain and depression, both often comorbidities in Parkinson’s disease patients. Inventors Dr. Scott Sherman and Dr. Torsten Falk, both associate professors at The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, are working with Tech Launch Arizona to patent the results from preclinical data and five case studies in Parkinson’s disease patients showing that low-dose sub-anesthetic ketamine infusion indicates tolerability, safety and the potential of long-term therapeutic benefit to reduce Levodopa-induced dyskinesia, improve on time, and reduce depression. (References 1-5)

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a debilitating disorder that affects over 1 million people in the U.S. and more than 7 million people worldwide. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, although some drug combinations are used to treat the disease symptoms. Levodopa is the gold standard for Parkinson’s disease treatment but features significant drawbacks, including the major side effect of dyskinesia and a loss of effectiveness over time. Approximately 50% of patients with PD will develop Levodopa-induced dyskinesia (“LID”) 4-5 years after the initiation of levodopa therapy, and this number rises to 80% after 10-12 years of levodopa treatment. LID may interfere with motor function, cause or aggravate pain and is known to worsen the quality of life significantly. Individuals with Parkinson’s disease may experience a host of non-motor symptoms such as autonomic dysfunction, psychiatric (depression), cognitive and sensory symptoms (pain). Therefore, there is an urgent need for alternative treatments and has been identified by the regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups such as Michael J. Fox Foundation, and key opinion leaders as a substantial unmet medical need.

About Pharmather Inc.

Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals. Pharmather repurposes psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, for FDA approval to treat disorders of the brain and nervous system. Our team includes world-class strategic partners, advisors and a strong leadership team with a proven track record of success in drug development, business development and capital markets. Our goal is to advance the development of panaceAI™, our drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform, and advance our clinical product pipeline with ketamine and psilocybin in Parkinson’s disease, depression, traumatic brain injury and stroke. For more information, visit www.pharmather.com.

