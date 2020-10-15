SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, will announce financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2021 ended September 30, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's second quarter financial results and its current outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on that same day.



To participate in the call, please dial 1-866-248-8441 in the U.S. or 1-856-344-9206 for international approximately10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 7837554. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

A replay will be available from October 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm Eastern Time through November 5, 2020 at 11:59 pm Eastern Time by dialing toll free for the U.S. 1-844-512-2921 or international 1-412-317-6671 and entering pin number 7837554. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

