AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Wayne Allyn Root, legendary founder and CEO of VegasWINNERS Inc., a subsidiary of GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO). VegasWINNERS Inc. provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice. The interview outlines the rapid growth of online gaming with more than twenty-two states in the US legalizing wagering on sports, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - making online gambling more attractive by introducing bettors to a new way of gambling from the safety of their home, the impressive existing roster of well-known handicappers, goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Root explains how the VegasWINNERS Inc. business model capitalizes on two hot business trends - the explosion of online gaming and the legalization of sports gambling. Root provides his personal insights and decades of experience as a pioneer in the sports gaming industry to illustrate how VegasWINNERS will impact the sports gaming industry in a big way.

VegasWINNERS continues to bolster its offerings as well as the team it surrounds itself with. They recently announced the addition of World Poker Tour champion and Prompt.io CEO Phil Gordon has joined the company's advisory board. The addition of Gordon will enhance the technology utilized to provide customers with the best gaming experience on the market today through the innovative use of text messaging powered by Gordon’s company Prompt.io. Prompt.io, the leader in transactional messaging, combines leading text messaging functionality, best-in-class speed and deliverability, with powerful mobile forms and engagement tools, allowing you to communicate and transact with customers more effectively.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "Online sports gaming is clearly the future of the gaming industry. The number of sports bettors is exploding as more and more states legalize. Because of COVID-19 and economic shutdowns, virtually every state is broke. They all desperately need tax revenues. Therefore, legalization of sports betting will proceed even faster than anyone ever imagined. Millions of amateur sports bettors will need professional research, analysis, guidance, handicapping tools and point spread advice- just like stock investors. We've assembled a world-class team of sports advice champions and experts. Our goal is for VegasWINNERS to become the sports gaming advice industry leader - first here in the USA, then globally."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-gooogreen-inc-gooo/

ABOUT GOOOGREEN, INC.

GoooGreen, Inc. (OTC PINK:GOOO) through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Adam Handelsman

SpecOps Communications

adam@specopscomm.com

O: (512) 363-0594

C: (646) 413-9401

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com



