MarineTraffic uses ORBCOMM's satellite AIS data to track movements of ships as well as their arrivals and departures in harbors and ports around the world.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that MarineTraffic, a leading maritime information service, has extended their contract through the end of 2023 for ORBCOMM’s satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts.



MarineTraffic, which has been an ORBCOMM partner since 2013, uses ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS data to track real-time and historical movements of ships as well as their arrivals and departures in harbors and ports around the world. MarineTraffic combines ORBCOMM’s comprehensive AIS data with positional data from their extensive network of land-based receiving stations to provide actionable maritime intelligence solutions and improve the maritime ecosystem. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s reliable, high-performance AIS service, MarineTraffic helps their government and commercial customers enable maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, environmental monitoring and maritime intelligence applications. In addition, MarineTraffic will explore ORBCOMM’s other monitoring solutions as part of their efforts to expand their offering for the shipping industry and provide complete supply-chain visibility.

“We are excited to continue supporting MarineTraffic’s efforts to improve the overall maritime ecosystem by harnessing the power of ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS technology,” said Greg Flessate, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Government and AIS. “As we collaborate on the next phase of our partnership, MarineTraffic will be able to leverage ORBCOMM’s industry-leading IoT solutions to enhance the end-to-end view of the global supply chain.”

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with ORBCOMM for another three years,” said Demitris Memos, MarineTraffic’s Chief Executive Officer. “MarineTraffic takes great pride in the collaboration with ORBCOMM and especially appreciates the reliability of ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS service, which is respected across the industry. We look forward to working with ORBCOMM as we continue to provide our global customers with digital maritime solutions that improve visibility, safety, compliance and operational efficiency at sea.”

ORBCOMM’s pioneering satellite AIS data service has provided the most comprehensive and reliable global coverage in the market over the last decade. ORBCOMM continues to advance its AIS business by enhancing its satellite AIS service with two new, next-generation AIS CubeSats, which are expected to expand coverage of ORBCOMM’s constellation, increase visibility to smaller Class B ships and extend its polar footprint with launches planned on separate missions within the next year. In addition, ORBCOMM is working with AAC Clyde Space and Saab to develop a next-generation, space-based VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellite, expected to launch in 2022, which will revolutionize maritime communications by providing more extensive global coverage, increased bandwidth and enhanced versatility.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

About MarineTraffic

MarineTraffic is a leading provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence. We are dedicated to making actionable information easily accessible. Monitoring vessel movements is at the core of what we do. Building on a base of data gathered from our network of coastal AIS-receiving stations, supplemented by satellite receivers, we apply algorithms and integrate complementary data sources to provide the shipping, trade and logistics industries with actionable insights into shipping activity. With our main offices in Greece, the UK and Singapore, we continue to grow our presence in some of the world’s leading maritime hubs, granting us direct access to the markets we serve. Our reach is truly global, enabling us to support the millions that use our service. For more information, visit www.marinetraffic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Investors: For Trade Media: Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing +1 703.433.6360 +1 613.254.5269 bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com investorrelations@orbcomm.com mediarelations@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/414962ec-41f2-461b-9957-e78348d0b0e5



