Victory Square Health’s newly announced distribution network will provide accurate and affordable Safetest Covid-19 testing kits in Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, & Singapore

Sales and distribution of VS Health products subject to Government/Health approvals.

Safetest Covid-19 Testing kits can confirm whether one is currently infected with the virus causing Covid-19 or whether one was infected before and was unaware of the infection



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the "Company") – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'') (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) -- is pleased to announce that it has established a distribution network in Hong Kong, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore to make available its Safetest Covid-19 Testing Kits across the region.

The new partnerships with Hong Kong-based Nupaf Ltd., Jaya Unggul Gemilang Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, an associate company of the Singapore-based Olim Het Pte. Ltd. and Added Value Business and Marketing Solutions Inc. based in the Philippines, will provide the region with access to VS Health’s ELISA and Safetest 15 Minute Rapid Covid-19 assay for detecting the antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2. This will commence immediately following regional approvals.

Over the past decade, NUPAF’s diverse client base includes organizations such as the United Nations and NATO to hotel chains including Sheraton, Ritz Carlton and exclusive private clubs. “We are very pleased and proud to work with Victory Square,” said Francis Anthony of Jaya Unggul Gemilang Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, an associate company of the Singapore-based Olim Het Pte. Ltd., which specialises in the sourcing of medical products/supplies with clients in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia.

The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test enables the user to receive results with a 96.6% sensitivity in 15 minutes by a simple blood sample similar to that of a hand held diabetes reader that resembles a pregnancy test stick. This highly accurate test enables the participant to quickly detect if they have Covid-19 antibodies in 15 minutes.

The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test has been granted permission by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States to commence marketing, sales and distribution under the emergency use authorization (EUA). The Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test has been submitted for review and approval in Canada and the European Union.

The newly created VS Health network in South East Asia will also receive access to the company’s other antibody-based tests and its robust R&D pipeline of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Many countries in South East Asia are in the grips of a second pandemic shutdown, and the deployment of rapid tests is seen as the best way to support sectors of the economy that have been crushed by public health measures meant to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“Rapid tests to detect the presence of the virus, which are faster and cheaper, are a vital addition to the testing arsenal needed to contain and fight Covid-19 in the region,” said Victory Square CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. “Our company is now collaborating with our distributors in Asia in submitting for health and government approvals,” he said.

VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

