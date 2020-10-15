MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) (“Marlin” or the “Company”), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market-close on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8263 (International) Conference ID: 13710845 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141614 Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call

will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2020

through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020 by dialing

1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and

referencing the replay pin number: 13710845.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

(424) 238-6249