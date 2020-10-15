BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced that it has been selected as the sole identity and authentication provider for Slice , the innovative tech platform powering America’s local pizzerias. Having recently closed a successful round of Series C funding , Slice will use Auth0’s platform to provide a secure login experience for Slice’s five million customers as it continues to scale.



Slice transforms independent pizzerias with the specialized technology, data insights, and shared services needed to serve today’s digital-minded consumers. Its vast network of more than 13,000 local pizzerias enables these small businesses to compete against major corporate chains and form the nation’s largest marketplace for authentic pizza across 3,000 cities in all 50 states.

As its network of pizzerias and customers continues to grow, Slice looked to Auth0 to provide authentication for its growing consumer base, already over five million users. After a thorough review of solutions, Auth0 was determined to be a much better fit for scale, security, and lower ongoing maintenance costs. Another big factor in selecting Auth0 was its ability to support bulk migration, eliminating the hassle for end-users to have to reset their passwords.

“Auth0 is the only identity management platform that offers the level of flexibility, security, and customization we need,” said Jason Ordway, CTO for Slice. “Our goal is to provide our users across the country with easy access to their favorite local pizzerias. Auth0 will be a great partner in enabling that while also setting us up for success for our continued growth.”

“Slice is transforming the pizza business, and is helping local businesses move online to keep up with today’s digital demands, especially during the pandemic,” said Ghazi Masood, SVP of Americas for Auth0. “We are thrilled to support Slice’s identity needs and help them seamlessly scale to continue expanding their network.”

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

