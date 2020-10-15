BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud services for the work-from-anywhere economy, today announced that its LastPass MFA solution has been named the winner of the “Multifactor Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This is the second CyberSecurity Breakthrough award for LogMeIn as their LastPass solution was recognized for “Overall ID Management Solution of the Year” in 2019.

LastPass MFA goes beyond the standard two-factor authentication (2FA), ensuring only the right users are accessing the right data, at the right time while minimizing complexity. Through biometric factors, like face and fingerprint ID, coupled with contextual factors, such as geolocation and IP address, LastPass MFA offers an intuitive authentication experience that’s seamless for employees to use and easy for admins to deploy across cloud, legacy and on-premise apps, as well as VPN. LastPass MFA offers a host of features that deliver the control IT managers need and the convenience users expect.

“There is a sensitive balance in play in today’s business environment, wherein a company’s remote workforce requires IT to ensure employees have access to the resources they need, but must maintain security throughout the business with no borders,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “LastPass MFA addresses this complexity, breaking through among other MFA providers with its ability to leverage biometric and contextual factors, while offering a passwordless, simple, and secure login experience. We extend our sincere congratulations to LogMeIn once again this year with their LastPass MFA solution for winning our ‘Multifactor Solution of the Year’ award.”

“In light of today’s increasingly remote workforce, every employee logging in is outside of the traditional corporate perimeter, and authentication technologies that help IT verify that the user logging in is legitimate, is critically important,” said Dan DeMichele, VP of Product Management, LastPass by LogMeIn. “LastPass MFA combines biometric and contextual intelligence, proving user's identity through a frictionless and passwordless login experience - considerably reducing the risk of employees' exposure to cyberattacks. With a step-by-step guide providing seamless deployment and no additional training or services required, IT teams can easily roll out our solution out to their entire organization.”

To learn more about LastPass MFA, please visit: https://www.lastpass.com/products/multifactor-authentication

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

