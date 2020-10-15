MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, recently named Andrew Steimle as Chairman of the Board.



Steimle has served on the County Bancorp, Inc. and Investors Community Bank board of directors since April 2008 and has been active on various committees since joining the board. He is a business and real estate attorney practicing in Wisconsin since 1995 and is a founding partner of Steimle Birschbach LLC. The firm is a boutique law firm concentrating in legal matters pertaining to business, real estate and estate planning.

Steimle chairs the firm’s corporate and real estate practice groups. He actively represents numerous companies in Northeast Wisconsin in matters relating to contracts, sales and acquisitions, and commercial/industrial real estate transactions. Steimle holds a B.B.A degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee and a juris doctorate degree from Marquette University Law School.

“Andy has been an integral part of our board of directors for a number of years and will provide a seamless transition from Bill Censky’s tenure as board chair since our inception,” said Tim Schneider, President and Co-Founder. “He possesses a deep commitment to our mission and values, and I look forward to his leadership.”

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/641d2799-e0e4-4fd4-b713-ce1839a6999b