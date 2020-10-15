FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched the CORSAIR HS60 HAPTIC, the latest addition to the award-winning HS Series of PC headsets. The HS60 HAPTIC delivers deeper, more powerful sound than can be achieved through just speakers alone thanks to haptic bass developed by Taction Technology®. Combined with the celebrated materials, audio quality, and comfort synonymous with the HS Series, the HS60 HAPTIC makes a striking addition to any gaming setup that must be heard – and felt – to be believed.



At the core of the HS60 HAPTIC’s distinctive listening experience lies innovative bass from Taction Technology® that enhances low-end frequencies using tactile feedback, enabling users to perceive sounds while gaming that other headsets miss. Hearing the deep, low rumble of explosions or the reverberating hum of nearby machinery is a richer, more engaging experience with the HS60 HAPTIC. Combined with a pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers delivering superb sound quality and a fully detachable, noise-cancelling uni-directional microphone for outstanding vocal clarity, the HS60 HAPTIC puts you in the middle of the action like never before.

The HS60 HAPTIC’s adjustable ear cups are fitted with plush memory foam to keep you comfortable even as you feel the battle raging around you. Its durable construction is reinforced with aluminum for years of use, and this ruggedness is complemented by the headset’s distinctive camo pattern. Convenient on-ear controls allow you to adjust both game audio and the haptic feedback effect on-the-fly, without interrupting your gameplay. Connecting to your PC via USB, the HS60 HAPTIC can be controlled with CORSAIR iCUE software, enabling custom audio equalizer settings and more.

Shaking up the CORSAIR headset lineup with its unique haptic bass, combined with all of the features that gamers expect of the award-winning HS Series, the HS60 HAPTIC delivers amazing sound that you can feel.

About CORSAIR

Founded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers’ hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use.

In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.

