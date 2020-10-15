Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures is now soliciting distribution for its feature film CAPTURED and that distribution packages have already been requested by and are being sent to several interested parties. CAPTURED was financed by private investment groups and distributors and remains on schedule for delivery in Q4 2020. A brief “teaser” clip of CAPTURED can be seen at https://youtu.be/h26vUin2Hy8.



Big M Entertainment also reported that another of its feature films LIVE, which was green-lighted only last month, is now officially in production and filming is expected to begin next month. CEO Marvin Williams has described LIVE as “an action-horror-thriller in which an emotionally distraught terrified woman comes face-to-face with the potential inevitability of her own death, with a tone and vibe reminiscent of such films as ‘Halloween’ or ‘When a Stranger Calls.’”

Big M Entertainment also confirmed that its CEO Marvin Williams is currently in negotiations with outside studios to sign on as a writer and producer of two new feature films, the details of which will be forthcoming in the near future.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “We continue to be pleased and excited about the pace and quality of productions coming from our Big M Entertainment subsidiary and congratulate Mr. Williams and his entire team for their superb efforts.”

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects scheduled for completion in 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (seeking distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production), ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php



