IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquipel, the leader in mobile electronic accessories, announces screen protection for the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini. Liquipel’s award winning nanotechnology liquid glass screen protection is the perfect solution to protect your new iPhone screen.



“Our liquid glass is a seamless solution to screen protection. Our customers can enjoy the sleek profile of their device while protecting the screen with our invisible nanotechnology and not have to worry about cracked or broken screens with our ‘You Break It, We Fix It’ screen guarantee,” said Sam Winkler, Liquipel CEO.

Liquipel’s Liquid Glass Screen Protection is a quick and easy liquid application which bonds to the glass to create a chemo-mechanical effect; increasing the strength of the glass to a 9H hardness, helping prevent scratches and protect against impact. Liquid Glass includes Liquipel’s ‘You Break It, We Fix It’ product guarantee covering screen repair up to $150.00.*

Liquipel INVISIBLE SCREEN PROTECTION® is available for smartphone devices, wearables, and all glass surfaces at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Liquipel.com.

* To qualify for the product guarantee your device must be protected by our product at the time of damage. We encourage you to register directly after purchase.

About Liquipel:

Liquipel's mission is to bundle together innovative technology with design and function to provide their customers with the best value possible. Liquipel brings together patented and proprietary technologies, creating 360° device protection for mobile devices and other electronics. Since its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2012, Liquipel has been named Top 5000 Fastest-Growing American Private Companies by Inc., won an Edison Award, a FierceWireless Fierce 15 Award, was named by Popular Science as the Grand Award Winner in the Gadgets Category for the magazine's "Best of What's New" issue. In addition, Liquipel has been included in Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies" list. The Liquipel brand incorporates aggressive pull-through marketing campaigns utilizing key celebrity partners, such as Pharrell Williams, Steve Aoki and Nyjah Huston, to maintain a fresh, exciting brand image.

