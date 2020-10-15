MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2021 second quarter results.
The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, and Mr. Kai Bockmann, President and Chief Operating Officer, Saputo Inc. and International Sector.
Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
Saputo Inc.
St. Leonard, Quebec, CANADA
