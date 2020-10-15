Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CocoTaps accepts lead investment from Unicorn Ventures as a part of the $1,000,000 equity investment round scheduled to close on November 11, 2020.



Crystal Pierce and independent party presidential candidate Brock Pierce of Unicorn VC have agreed and funded on terms set forth in the $1,000,000 investment round.

Crystal Rose said "Coco Taps brings a significant level of marketing expertise from being on Shark Tank and The Profit on CNBC. We have witnessed the growth and successful traction in Las Vegas, we are excited to invest and help CocoVinny bring his Zero-Waste company and coconut innovations to the island of Puerto Rico. CocoVinny and CocoTaps have the ability to create jobs and help communities throughout the world with their proprietary Zero-Waste food and beverage systems. We believe that the true Billionaires of the future will help positively impact the lives of a billion people or more.”

CocoVinny said “This marks a major milestone during the pandemic to be funded by and working with the Unicorn VC team. We are confident in this group's vision and ability to affect such a positive economic impact in Puerto Rico and beyond. We look forward to a fruitful long-term collaboration as we build ecosystems and zero waste jobs in many communities around the world.”

About CocoTaps

Founded in 2014 by Coco Vinny and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coco Taps, is the only zero-waste ocean biodegradable and resealable fresh coconut beverage system in the world market. Manufactured in the United States, tool kits and custom branded coconuts are sold online at CocoTaps.com and at resorts, retail stores, and restaurants. In 2018, Coco Taps earned its Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Zero Waste certification. Coco Taps is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise. For more information visit www.cocotaps.com, follow on Instagram @cocotapsforyou, and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CoCoTapsForYou.

