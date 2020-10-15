F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 October 2020, at 16.00 EEST
F-Secure issues financial outlook for 2020
F-Secure withdrew its 2020 outlook on 9 April 2020 due to COVID-19 related market uncertainties. F-Secure now issues a new outlook for 2020.
F-Secure’s outlook for 2020
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related risks have been described in F-Secure’s Half Year Financial Report 2020. F-Secure’s Interim Report for January–September 2020 will be published on 29 October 2020.
