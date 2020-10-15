RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2020 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the period. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com .



What: ChannelAdvisor Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, November 5, 2020 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: (855) 638-4821, Passcode 5252688, Toll Free (704) 288-0612, Passcode 5252688, Toll Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)