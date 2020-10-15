PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the availability of Workday Talent Marketplace , a talent mobility solution that enables employers to connect their people with targeted opportunities for greater organizational agility. Workday Talent Marketplace helps companies foster employee development and better allocate talent to meet evolving business needs—all greatly improving how work gets done.



The COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of work and the way businesses operate overnight. To stay competitive in this dynamic environment, organizations have had to accelerate adoption of emerging talent strategies—with more agile organizational structures, greater internal mobility, and gig and project work. Market uncertainty has also impacted employee expectations and needs, prompting workers to reevaluate whether they have the skills and capabilities that will position them for future success.

Workday created its talent marketplace to help customers navigate this changing world of work, enabling them to more effectively redeploy, reskill, and upskill employees to support the business as new needs arise. Equally important, Workday Talent Marketplace helps employers connect their employees with the targeted development and growth opportunities they seek to further their career goals—ultimately helping to improve engagement and retention.

Additionally, with Workday Talent Marketplace, customers are able to:

Make Skill-based Connections Between People and Opportunity. Workday Talent Marketplace leverages Workday’s machine learning-powered skills cloud to match people to opportunities by comparing their skills and interests against the organization’s full-time, project, and gig work skill requirements. The skills cloud can provide a full view of the skills workers have by inferring and verifying skills—derived from Workday HCM data—to create a comprehensive and unique skills signature for each worker. It has the ability to review data in an employee’s profile to predict skills that person may have, even if they have not explicitly entered that information. By understanding how well matched a person’s skills are for a particular role, and where employees may need additional learning or development, organizations can drive more intelligent talent matching and opportunity creation.





Comments on the News

“Workday is fundamentally changing how businesses optimize talent, providing a deep understanding of skills that can only be derived with insights from a true cloud HCM system,” said David Somers, general manager, Talent Optimization, Workday. “People have far more capabilities than what they enter into a resume or CV; because our skills technology can infer related skills, customers have seen a dramatic increase in the number of skills attributed to their workers and enabled better discovery and recommendations for more targeted opportunity matching. With Workday Talent Marketplace, organizations can build a more agile workforce to achieve long-term success in a skills-based economy.”

“At Dell Technologies, we see great value in enabling talent capability with skills and experiences,” said Karen Caveney, chief HR technologist, Dell Technologies. “We launched our Workday Talent Marketplace pilot a year ago and have had fantastic feedback from both gig owners and workers. Other groups in the business are eager to follow suit, and we believe our employees will truly benefit by taking on opportunities that will help them further their career development goals.”

