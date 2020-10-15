SANTA CLARA, CALIF., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced the winners of the first ever Couchbase Community Awards, alongside those of the 2020 Couchbase Partner Awards. Guest judges for the Couchbase Community Awards included Carl Olofson, Research Vice President at IDC, and Jon Reed, Co-Founder of Diginomica.
Introduced as part of Couchbase’s Connect.ONLINE event, the Couchbase Community Awards recognize organizations’ work in accelerating the modernization of legacy databases and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications. Awarded separately for the Americas and EMEA, these first awards honored nine Couchbase customers across retail, logistics, healthcare, travel, fashion and product development.
At the same time, the Couchbase Partner Awards recognized Red Hat, Infosys and Gluu. Open to Couchbase’s network of more than 300 partners, the awards recognize our partners’ work in bringing differentiation and innovation to customers, and leading them to successful outcomes as they pursue their digital modernization strategies.
Couchbase Community Awards Winners:
Advanced NoSQL architectures:
Cloud computing:
Community Architecture and Innovation:
Innovating at the Edge:
Couchbase Partner Awards winners:
Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year: Gluu
Cloud and Technology Ecosystem Partner of the Year: Red Hat
System Integrator Partner of the Year: Infosys
“Companies around the world have faced multiple challenges during 2020, from adopting new ways of working almost overnight, to adapting to rapidly changing markets and new business opportunities. Our Couchbase Community Award winners have all demonstrated the ability to use data to transform their businesses, creating new services and solutions that are revolutionizing their industries. Our community --our end-users and partners alike -- continue to inspire us with the opportunities they uncover, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they achieve in 2021 and beyond.”
--Matt Cain, President and CEO, Couchbase
About Couchbase
Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.
Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.
