SANTA CLARA, CALIF., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced the winners of the first ever Couchbase Community Awards, alongside those of the 2020 Couchbase Partner Awards. Guest judges for the Couchbase Community Awards included Carl Olofson, Research Vice President at IDC, and Jon Reed, Co-Founder of Diginomica.

Introduced as part of Couchbase’s Connect.ONLINE event, the Couchbase Community Awards recognize organizations’ work in accelerating the modernization of legacy databases and enabling innovation for enterprise-critical applications. Awarded separately for the Americas and EMEA, these first awards honored nine Couchbase customers across retail, logistics, healthcare, travel, fashion and product development.

At the same time, the Couchbase Partner Awards recognized Red Hat, Infosys and Gluu. Open to Couchbase’s network of more than 300 partners, the awards recognize our partners’ work in bringing differentiation and innovation to customers, and leading them to successful outcomes as they pursue their digital modernization strategies.

Couchbase Community Awards Winners:

Advanced NoSQL architectures:

Americas winners: Staples/UPS Staples adopted Couchbase enterprise-wide to support its customer-centric digital transformation journey: substantially improving the experience it offers, while increasing customer retention UPS used Couchbase to overhaul its package visibility platform: meeting sub-millisecond response time requirements for key-value operations, managing more than 8 billion documents, and handling up to 460 million tracking requests with zero downtime

EMEA winner: Tesco Using Couchbase to help customers through the worst of COVID-19-induced shortages, Tesco ran nearly 2 billion iteration runs to optimize its delivery scheme. The result: faster delivery to customers, and priority delivery slots for the most vulnerable



Cloud computing:

Americas winner: Facet Digital Facet Digital used Couchbase Cloud to overhaul its legacy DBaaS platform, reducing TCO by 50 percent while increasing query performance by as much as 2,000 percent

EMEA winner: Carrefour Spain With Couchbase Cloud, Carrefour Spain implemented a cloud-first architecture using microservices and multi-dimensional scaling to ensure zero downtime, even at peak times



Community Architecture and Innovation:

Americas winner: Backpack EMR Used Couchbase to digitize a primarily paper-based healthcare delivery process, improving the patient experience and saving non-profit medical providers 20% compared with using paper charts

EMEA winner: Prewave Used Couchbase to create a live ‘disruption map’, identifying potential supply chain disruptions in light of COVID-19. Prewave reduced data loads from minutes to seconds, and went from proof of concept to production in just two months



Innovating at the Edge:

Americas winner: Carnival Corporation Used Couchbase to support its OCEAN Medallion offering, connecting each guest with a floating smart city – containing 7000 sensors, 4000 digital displays, 2,000+ crew sensors, and 1000s of guest sensors – across their entire guest experience

EMEA winner: PVH PVH brand Tommy Hilfiger used Couchbase to revolutionize its buying process, creating a ‘virtual showroom’ that helps cut time to market for new collections, and reduces sample production by 80%



Couchbase Partner Awards winners:

Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year: Gluu

Gluu has demonstrated Couchbase’s value as a modern, scalable, high performance NoSQL data platform. While some commercial systems can handle millions of logins a day, Gluu has used Kubernetes autoscaling, advanced cloud native technologies and Couchbase to perform over a billion authentications a day – transforming what is possible in the cloud

Cloud and Technology Ecosystem Partner of the Year: Red Hat

In 2020, Red Hat extended Couchbase’s supported deployment platforms to multi- and hybrid cloud environments. This year’s release of Couchbase Autonomous Operator 2.0 certified for Red Hat OpenShift raised the bar, providing an advanced Kubernetes Operator with a ‘level 5’ capability rating.





System Integrator Partner of the Year: Infosys

The Couchbase/Infosys partnership has continued to expand over the past year, with customer successes across industries including Telco and Media, Consumer/Retail/Logistics, and Utilities/Resources/Energy. New go to market solutions included the Infosys Health Insights Platform, which leverages Couchbase as the “golden record” for ‘patient 360’ data and makes advanced use of Couchbase Analytics capabilities to enable Machine Learning and AI applications.

“Companies around the world have faced multiple challenges during 2020, from adopting new ways of working almost overnight, to adapting to rapidly changing markets and new business opportunities. Our Couchbase Community Award winners have all demonstrated the ability to use data to transform their businesses, creating new services and solutions that are revolutionizing their industries. Our community --our end-users and partners alike -- continue to inspire us with the opportunities they uncover, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they achieve in 2021 and beyond.”

--Matt Cain, President and CEO, Couchbase





About Couchbase

Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. As a distributed cloud-native database, Couchbase runs in modern dynamic environments and on any cloud, either customer-managed or fully managed as-a-service. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.

Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

