MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Printing, a sector of Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), is proud to announce that it has invested more than $10 million over the past eight months in its book printing platform in Québec, mainly at its Transcontinental Interglobe plant in the Beauce region. These investments have enabled the plant to improve its manufacturing efficiency to better meet the demand from North American customers and the fast delivery times expected by the market, while reducing its environmental footprint.



“These major investments demonstrate our confidence in the future of the North American book market and our desire to build our printing platform in growth verticals like this one,” said Jacques Grégoire, Chief Development Officer, Printing & Media at TC Transcontinental. “The timing is right for these investments with the signing of several contract extensions and new agreements with major educational publishers. They will allow us to remain competitive in the market and take on larger jobs to continually meet the growing demand from our customers.”

Most of the investments have been dedicated to the purchase of robotic equipment installed in the binding and bagging departments in order to increase production capacity and speed, while reducing dependence on the local workforce given labour constraints in the region. Amounts have also been allocated to modernize the colour systems on web and sheetfed presses to improve register control and colour reproduction, thus achieving the quality and final result desired by the customer more quickly.

In 2019, a study reported that the global book printing market is anticipated to reach values of around $49 billion by 20241. As the largest printer in Canada, these investments will allow TC Transcontinental Printing to benefit from the growth of the book market and maintain its leadership position in the industry. TC Transcontinental Printing has a network of 14 plants in Canada and has approximately 4,150 employees. The sector offers innovative printing solutions for flyers, in-store marketing products, newspapers, magazines and 4-colour books.





1 Source : https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5724771/book-printing-market-global-outlook-and-forecast-2019-2024.html

About TC Transcontinental



TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as Canada's largest French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,500 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$3.0 billion for the fiscal year ended October 27, 2019. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For information: Media Financial C ommunity Mélanie Montplaisir Yan Lapointe Manager, Public Relations and Brand Management Director, Investor Relations TC Transcontinental TC Transcontinental Telephone: 514-954-4157 Telephone: 514-954-3574 melanie.montplaisir@tc.tc yan.lapointe@tc.tc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21ce3e19-24fb-47f0-af6f-0d9ac6dc73a1