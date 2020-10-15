IRVINE, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Technology is pleased to announce the creation of a new Events Advisory Board, a group of higher education technology leaders from a variety of institutions across the country who will inform our growing number of virtual events.

This year, Campus Technology launched the Distance Learning Summit, a free one-day virtual conference for education and IT professionals to share ideas, experiences and best practices in a series of live sessions. After two successful summits in the spring and summer, a fall event focused on the impact of remote work and learning on higher education will take place on Oct. 20.

As we expand the summits and other virtual events in 2021, the new CT Events Advisory Board will play a key role in fine-tuning event themes, session topics and more.

“Our board members have graciously volunteered their time and expertise to help guide our event programing,” said Rhea Kelly, executive editor for Campus Technology. “With their input, we aim to create the best possible content and professional development opportunities for the higher education IT community.”

We are pleased to welcome the following board members:

Jill Albin-Hill

VP for Operations and Technology and CIO

Dominican University

Kyle Bowen

Executive Director, Learning Experience

Arizona State University

Shawna Dark

Chief Academic Technology Officer & Executive Director, Research, Teaching and Learning

University of California, Berkeley

Brian P. Fodrey

CIO and Vice Provost for Educational Technology

Stevenson University

Jory Hadsell

Executive Director, California Virtual Campus

California Community Colleges

Joy Hatch

VP for Information Technology and Enrollment Management

Fairmont State University

Thomas Hoover

Chief Information Officer

Louisiana Tech University

Patricia Kahn

CIO and Assistant VP for Information Technology Services

The College of Staten Island, CUNY

Orlando Leon

VP for Information Technology and CIO

California State University, Fresno

Michael Mathews

VP for Technology and Innovation

Oral Roberts University

Joseph Moreau

Vice Chancellor, Technology

Foothill-De Anza Community College District

Brian Nichols

Chief Information Officer

University of Kentucky

Ernie Perez

Director, Educational Technology, Digital Learning & Innovation

Boston University

Celeste M. Schwartz

VP for Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer

Montgomery County Community College

Registration for the Oct. 20 Distance Learning Summit is open at campustechnology.com/summit. Information on the CT Events Advisory Board can be found at campustechnology.com/board.

