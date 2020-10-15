IRVINE, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Technology is pleased to announce the creation of a new Events Advisory Board, a group of higher education technology leaders from a variety of institutions across the country who will inform our growing number of virtual events.

This year, Campus Technology launched the Distance Learning Summit, a free one-day virtual conference for education and IT professionals to share ideas, experiences and best practices in a series of live sessions. After two successful summits in the spring and summer, a fall event focused on the impact of remote work and learning on higher education will take place on Oct. 20.

As we expand the summits and other virtual events in 2021, the new CT Events Advisory Board will play a key role in fine-tuning event themes, session topics and more.

“Our board members have graciously volunteered their time and expertise to help guide our event programing,” said Rhea Kelly, executive editor for Campus Technology. “With their input, we aim to create the best possible content and professional development opportunities for the higher education IT community.”

We are pleased to welcome the following board members:

Jill Albin-Hill
VP for Operations and Technology and CIO 
Dominican University  

Kyle Bowen  
Executive Director, Learning Experience 
Arizona State University  

Shawna Dark
Chief Academic Technology Officer & Executive Director, Research, Teaching and Learning 
University of California, Berkeley  

Brian P. Fodrey  
CIO and Vice Provost for Educational Technology 
Stevenson University 

Jory Hadsell 
Executive Director, California Virtual Campus 
California Community Colleges  

Joy Hatch 
VP for Information Technology and Enrollment Management 
Fairmont State University 

Thomas Hoover  
Chief Information Officer 
Louisiana Tech University 

Patricia Kahn  
CIO and Assistant VP for Information Technology Services 
The College of Staten Island, CUNY 

Orlando Leon  
VP for Information Technology and CIO 
California State University, Fresno  

Michael Mathews  
VP for Technology and Innovation  
Oral Roberts University  

Joseph Moreau 
Vice Chancellor, Technology 
Foothill-De Anza Community College District  

Brian Nichols 
Chief Information Officer 
University of Kentucky 

Ernie Perez  
Director, Educational Technology, Digital Learning & Innovation 
Boston University 

Celeste M. Schwartz 
VP for Information Technology & Chief Digital Officer 
Montgomery County Community College  

Registration for the Oct. 20 Distance Learning Summit is open at campustechnology.com/summit. Information on the CT Events Advisory Board can be found at campustechnology.com/board.

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, with distribution across a website, digital magazine, newsletters, podcast, webcasts and events. It's the go-to resource for campus professionals, providing in-depth coverage on the technologies and implementations influencing colleges and universities across the nation. Content includes valuable hands-on articles, best practices, industry trends, expert advice and insightful articles to help administrators, campus executives, technologists and educators plan, develop and successfully launch effective IT initiatives. campustechnology.com

About 1105 Media Education Group

The 1105 Education Group, a division of 1105 Media Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the education sector, focusing on IT and instructional technology. Our content platforms for our core properties include magazines, websites, newsletters, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. 1105media.com

 

###

Rhea Kelly
1105 Media Inc
650-489-6244
rkelly@1105media.com