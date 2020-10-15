STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR tech experts from ISG are providing up-to-the-minute answers to enterprise questions on workplace disruption in a new series of brief, topical online talks hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The new ISG HR Market Pulse sessions feature recorded talks by ISG HR Technology Partners Stacey Cadigan and Julie Fernandez and Director Kelly Will, experts in technology adoption and business operations, that are posted online for complementary, on-demand viewing. The first ISG HR Market Pulse presentations address enterprise questions on payroll, onboarding, recruiting and future plans for HR organizations.

“The disruption brought on by the pandemic has had the single largest impact on employment in our lifetimes,” Fernandez said. “Employers are now looking at workforce strategy with fresh eyes to determine short- and long-term people and process planning. As we work to address the many questions our enterprise clients have during this turbulent time, we hope these short videos will be helpful to all HR leaders seeking peer insights.”

Fernandez and Cadigan conducted an informal survey of enterprise clients and payroll providers’ plans for implementing the optional Trump Tax Deferral, which went into effect September 1. In the ISG HR Market Pulse talk, they explore the option and discuss why most survey recipients have opted not to offer the deferral.

“The businesses we talked to predicted a low rate of adoption, given the extremely short timeframe to make systems changes, uncertainty over eligibility and whether the option will be permanent, and the added challenge of repaying deferred taxes after January,” Cadigan said. “Companies using legacy payroll solutions and delivering payroll with internal resources are less likely to be able to pull this tax deferral off, even if they want to.”

An informal HR community poll taken for Return to Work Strategies provides insights on the types of workers HR leaders are bringing back first. While many employees report they are eager to return to their office, the ISG experts say new hires will seek more flexible work options and openings that are entirely remote.

“As the year goes on, employers will need to revisit the design, location and conditions of the jobs they offer, and determine their optimal labor mix,” Will said. “Once job offers have been made, employers should engage new hires and set expectations and goals immediately, foster ongoing connections and onboard in stages, as the safety restrictions of this fluid situation unfold.”

The episode on the HR Organization of the Future unpacks the ways HR service delivery for people, process, technology and governance will evolve to enable enterprises to adapt to the new landscape and the ever-changing needs of the customer. In Four Tips for Remote Onboarding, Cadigan reviews the forms, checklists, welcome videos and virtual collaboration approaches enterprises should consider for remote, digital onboarding.

Future episodes will cover HR leaders’ top priorities for the next one to three years, including reskilling HR and beyond, steps to creating a more agile HR function, enhancing employee experience, and developing a framework for the HR organization of the future. ISG HR Market Pulse surveys with HR leadership peers are offered through the LinkedIn “HR Digital Connections” group. Suggestions for future ISG Market Pulse topics are also accepted on LinkedIn.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com