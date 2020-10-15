NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality Insights, the forward-thinking membership platform for the global hospitality investment sector, from Questex, launches “Solidarity with Hospitality,” a six month complimentary membership for those who are currently between jobs or have been made redundant due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Katherine Doggrell, Editor-in-Chief, EMEA of Questex says: “The pandemic has cost most of us our freedom to travel and revel in the fruits of the sector we call home. As we try to curtail the spread of the virus, these necessary restrictions are now costing many members of our community their jobs. We want to support the people who have supported us while the industry adapts. It’s always been important to stay informed, but with trends and transactions accelerating during the pandemic, it is now critical.”

Every week on Hospitality Insights, a team of respected editors and contributors break the news on the activity in the hospitality sector, providing “content with purpose,” complete with informed comment and analysis from those involved including global investors, developers, operators and advisors. The platform is a dynamic subscription model providing clients with the tools they need to make the right connections, understand trends, and discover new opportunities and business contacts.

Topical areas included in year-round editorial coverage include adjacent spaces, asset management, destination outlook, development, design, investment, stakeholder alignment and tech.

Recent and most relevant coverage include a “how-to” guide in re-positioning yourself to find your next role in a drastically different and overly competitive market from Chris Mumford, Founder of Cervus Leadership Consulting, a 1:1 video interview with Keith Barr, CEO of IHG, at the recent AHC Reimagined virtual event discussing reopening business in an ever-changing regulatory environment, and an In Focus vodcast on retaining talent during the crisis.

A typical yearly subscription costs £599, but those who qualify for the “Solidarity with Hospitality” package will receive six months of access at no cost. The application form can be found here and questions can be directed to Peter Kealy, Delegate and Subscriptions Sales Representative, pkealy@questex.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Alexandra Aldridge

Marketing Director, Travel & Hospitality

aaldridge@questex.com

212-895-8284