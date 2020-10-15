The global food safety testing market size is projected to surpass over US$ 32.21 billion by 2027, predicted to record a CAGR of 7.2% from period 2020 to 2027.



Food safety testing is a technical process that involves production, management, and storage of food items to inhibit food borne illnesses. It is achieved to administer the quality of food items and avoid undesirable incidents of food borne infections, poisoning and toxicity. Food safety regulations have been executed firmly on account of swelling cases of food adulteration and poisoning. Testing of food is imperative and essential to authenticate that food safety controls are vigorously involved, and in specific situations, can even serve as precautionary measures. The upsurge in global food production influences the development of the food safety testing market, with cumulative number of food safety controls in every stage from raw material procurement until the food items approaches customers, who seek for accredited certification when they procure food items to safeguard the safety of food.

Recently, Massachusetts Institute of Technology has established an innovative technology that offers faster and cheaper food testing method. Present-day food safety testing frequently comprises placing food samples in a culture dish to observe harmful bacterial colonies form. It is a lengthy process that takes around 2 to 3 days. However, the new MIT test is grounded on an innovative kind of liquid drop that may bind to bacterial proteins. This interaction can be recognized with the help of bare eye or smart phone and delivers a much less expensive and faster substitute to prevalent food safety tests.

Growth Factors

Escalating sales of processed and packaged food in developing and developed nations due to influences such as increasing popularity of quick-service restaurants and varying lifestyles is expected to push the requirement for safety testing of eatable items. Furthermore, intensifying need for quality tests for unprocessed and processed meats is influencing the growth of global food safety testing market. Upsurge in the frequencies of food-borne infections that have led to the employment of stern food safety regulations is also projected to drive the market expansion during years to come.

The fruits and vegetables testing demand is anticipated to propagate at noteworthy growth rate throughout the assessment period. Countless outbreaks of food-borne infection principally in the U.S., Japan, and Canada have been credited to pathogen contamination, particularly E. coli 0157 and Salmonella in fruit juices and sprouted seeds. Good agricultural practices and noble sanitation practices are the foundation for the safe production of fresh vegetables and fruits. Nevertheless, the monitoring and detection of effective acute control points in the production of vegetables and fruits still remains a fact of apprehension Fresh fruits and vegetables testing need traditional and rapid technical methods, however, rapid technology is generally utilized for GMO testing of vegetables and fruit.

Report Highlights

Global food safety testing market is compelled by augmented user alertness concerning the safety facets of different food items

There has also been an elevated need for innovative food testing technologies to identify the incidence of food pollutants, as they are more effectual and lucrative than outdated manual, time-consuming approaches

The Europe occupied prevalent revenue share in the global food safety testing market in 2019

North American food testing market is estimated to show healthy growth due to implementation of stringent food safety regulations across the region

The major key players operating in the food safety testing market are SGS S.A., Eurofins SGS Group, TUV SUD, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo fisher Scientific Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, and PerkinElmer Inc





Regional Snapshots

Europe occupied prevalent revenue share in the global food safety testing market with more than 35% share in 2019. High pervasiveness of food-related a version amongst users in the region is anticipated to lead to an amplified confidence on safety testing measures. Likewise, implementation of rigorous regulatory standards in the region is anticipated to lead to enormous market revenue in the region. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to list notable gains due to attempts commenced by concerned agencies concerning the safety of eatable items. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India capitalized about USD 72.3 million to reinforce food testing infrastructure, which is similarly estimated to trigger the growth of food testing market in this economy.

Key Players & Strategies

Many manufacturers in the marketplace are concentrating on outfitting to the growing requirements of the consumers to make sure excellence and lengthier shelf life of beverages such as energy drinks, soft drinks, and fruit juices. Also, progression in the usage of concentrates and preservatives in milk and milk products is likely to result in augmented safety testing measures.

Global food safety testing marketplace is an extremely fragmented market with the existence of numerous global and local companies. Foremost market players deliver a comprehensive range of analytical services for the testing of finished products and raw materials. Companies also deliver microbiological testing of food products residue, shelf-life testing, contaminant analysis, and other services. At present, global food safety testing market is conquered by market participants such as SGS Group, Eurofins Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD and Intertek among others.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Beverages

Meat, poultry, & seafood products

Dairy & dairy product

Cereal, grain, & pulse

Processed food

Others

By Technology

Genetically Modified Organism Testing

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional Testing

Residues & Contamination Testing

Microbiological Testing

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



