Reference is made to the stock exchange release made on 8 October 2020 by Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon” or the “Company”) regarding a notice of written resolution in respect of its senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO NO0010846280. Hexagon has been notified by Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee that the proposal has received a sufficient number of negative votes for the proposal to be rejected prior to the expiry of the voting period. The proposed amendments to the terms of the bond are thus withdrawn.





For further queries, please contact:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites AS Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission hydrogen and battery electric mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of Hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, aerospace and backup power solutions.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act