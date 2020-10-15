Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements October 15, 2020, at 17:30 Finnish time

Rimonne Baltic OÜ has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on October 15, 2020.

Total position of Rimonne Baltic OÜ subject to the notification:





% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments



Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached







5.01%







37,388,225

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009007637 1,872,000 5.01% SUBTOTAL A 1,872,000 5.01%

Espoo October 15, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel: +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com