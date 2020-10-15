Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements October 15, 2020, at 17:30 Finnish time
Rimonne Baltic OÜ has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on October 15, 2020.
Total position of Rimonne Baltic OÜ subject to the notification:
|
% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.01%
|
37,388,225
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
| Class/type of
shares
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009007637
|1,872,000
|5.01%
|SUBTOTAL A
|1,872,000
|5.01%
Espoo October 15, 2020
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel: +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading provider of modern digital organization for companies, public administration and third sector for its over 1,500 customers in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
