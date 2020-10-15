Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements October 15, 2020, at 17:30 Finnish time

Rimonne Baltic OÜ has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on October 15, 2020.

Total position of Rimonne Baltic OÜ subject to the notification:

   

% of shares and voting rights 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments  

Total of both in % 		Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  

 

5.01% 		     

 

37,388,225

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007637   1,872,000   5.01%
SUBTOTAL A 1,872,000 5.01%

Espoo October 15, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel: +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

